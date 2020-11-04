Eight Aussie wineries on the market right now

If you’re a wine lover who’s ever considered running your own vineyard, now could be your moment.

The change in working conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has many Australians considering a tree change, with regional properties now holding far more appeal as people shift away from the city.

And for those a bit partial to a fine drop, the chance to make a winery a part of your new lifestyle is very much a reality, with winemaking operations on the market across the country and waiting for new owners and operators.

Here are eight stunning wineries currently listed as ‘for sale’ on Realcommercial.com.au

With regional Victoria about to reopen to Melburnians, there is no better time to make a play for the stunning Cleveland Winery in Lancefield, north of Melbourne.

The 40.3ha vineyard, accommodation and hospitality offering in Lancefield hit the market in September, with reports suggesting there was early buyer interest around $3.5 million.

The property, less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne, features 50 guest rooms, six of which are within an 1880s homestead that also hosts functions including weddings.

A restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven, conference rooms, guest lounges, an underground cellar door and multiple working vineyards are also a part of the package.

You need not limit yourself to crushing grapes at this boutique Victorian winery, which has an operation that also brews beer and cider.

And with a price tag of only $710,000, those options come cheap.

The 7.28ha property includes fully operational winery and processing facilities, including fermentation and storage vats, winemaking and bottling equipment and vineyard tractor, along with cellar door sales and events venue.

There’s even a large family home, and the property hosts the annual Music in the Vines festival – one of the region’s biggest tourism drawcards

A buyer may already have swooped on South Australia’s renowned Stonehaven Winery, with the property currently under contract after hitting the market in August.

The 68.55ha business includes its established vineyards and all the trademarks and brands associated with the property, with 36ha of merlot, verdelho, cabernet sauvignon and viognier vines.

Capable of crushing 12,000 tonnes of grapes and featuring 10.7 million litres of stainless steel tank storage, the property is currently leased until June 2021, with the tenant prepared to consider an extension.

Buy Queensland’s stunning “Sweetwater Property” and you’ll inherit not only its Robert Channon Wines operation but also two houses and additional revenue streams.

Priced at $3.85 million, the 129ha property includes 8ha of fully netted and irrigated vineyards, along with all required farm equipment, sheds, storage and infrastructure.

There is also a separate cellar door and separate cafe, but buyers may be drawn to the opportunity as a lifestyle investment, with an executive style homestead overlooking a dam on the property, with an additional three-bedroom house also included as a potential rental or staff accommodation.

The property currently has production capacity of 120 tonnes and is under contract to produce wine for two clients.

Could you be the entrepreneur to take this slice of the Barossa Valley to the next level?

Up for grabs is an established 11ha vineyard with barrel storage and modern winery improvements that lend the property to expanding to cellar door sales, with cellar door approval already received.

Buyers will also receive the property’s existing wine stock and brand.

On the market for the first time in 40 years, WA’s Jane Brook Estate presents an enticing proposition for winemakers.

Only 40 minutes from Perth’s CBD, the property includes a fully integrated vineyard, winery, restaurant and cellar door setup in the popular Swan Valley, with established sales channels both locally and abroad.

It includes 11ha of land across two titles, with 4.3ha planted to shiraz.

The winery is offered on a walk-in, walk-out basis, with the purchaser winning the rights to the property, plant and equipment, inventory and intellectual property.

The Heathfield Winery in South Australia’s Wrattonbully wine region has everything you need for a successful, multi-faceted wine venture.

The 70ha property includes 23ha of vineyard plantings, along with a winery and cellar door facilities with views over the property.

Producing both reds and whites with a 3000-tonne crush capacity, the facility has stainless steel tanks capable of storing around 2.8 million litres, along with a weighbridge and a residential property.

The winery is for sale through negotiation.

The chance to own a wine business dating back almost 150 years doesn’t come along every day, so it’s little surprise that three wineries owned and operated by McWilliam’s Wine Group are currently under offer after administrators were appointed to sell its properties earlier this year.

Up for grabs as part of the extensive offering are Hanwood Estate Winery at Griffith, Mount Pleasant Estate Winery and Vineyards at Pokolbin, and the leased Barwang Vineyard at Hilltops, marking one of the most extensive winemaking operations to be brought to market in Australia for some time.

McWilliam’s Wine Group has been in operation for 142 years, with the three wineries crushing tens of thousands of tonnes of grapes between them annually, with Hanwood Estate also offering cellar door service at “The Barrel” and three standalone cottages.