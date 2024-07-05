realcommercial.com.au logo

Dodgy developer’s $55m win

News
Jonathan Chancellor
First published 05 July 2024, 6:00am
Disgraced developer Jean Nassif’s Castle Hill site has been given a new lease of life. Picture: Supplied

Sam Kassis, the founder of Kassis Homes, has purchased one of the key Castle Hill sites of Jean Nassif’s collapsed Toplace apartment development company.

It is across the street from where Nassif, now hiding in Lebanon, left behind his trail of defect-riddled and incomplete apartments in the Skyview towers.

Sam Kassis, founder of Kassis Classic Homes from Kenthurst has purchased a TopPlace site at Castle Hill next to his Grand Reve project. Picture: Supplied

The building site at the corner of Garthowen Crescent and Old Castle Hill Rd has been bought by Kassis for $54.25m.

It adjoins the Grand Reve twin-tower development project, right, by Kassis Homes.

Sam Kassis.

By contrast the Grand Reve has been marketed as “the most prestigious development ever offered in the Hills District of Sydney”.

The first stage of Grand Reve is due for completion in October, with the top-floor windows being washed when The Sell viewed the construction site midweek.

EWanted property developer Jean Nassif spotted in April gambling at a casino in Lebanon, surrounded by four security guards. Photo: Supplied

Dasco is its builder, one of the 4.5-star rated construction companies in the NSW governments iCIRT ratings system, which helps buyers identify building professionals who have a proven track record.

The off-the-plan offering comes with a 10-year structural defect insurance policy, which is among the first of its kind in Sydney.

Grand Reve.

It comprises 185 units, with 37 floor plan configurations including studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and split-level townhouses.

Prices range from $595,000 to $4.6m through Adam Sparkes at McGrath Projects.

