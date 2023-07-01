Find property
Invest
Short-term
Find agencies
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
apartment
News
Savvy plan shocks neighbourhood with $32m windfall
News
Belmonde Property Group and Sun Luxe Group lodge DA for its four tower $1.5bn Gabba Heart Precinct
Developers are dreaming big, with billions of dollars worth of apartment towers, retail and entertainment projects planned for the Olympic precinct.
News
End planning quagmire, says Meriton boss Harry Triguboff as he fights for Little Bay project
Many things are happening in the field of producing more apartments, but so far all that has been achieved is the opposite. In fact, fewer and fewer are being built.
News
Apartment tsar billionaire Harry Triguboff will keep chasing plans for a major development at Little Bay
Harry Triguboff says a 1900-apartment project would breathe new life into a suburb that has just ‘four golf courses, a neglected beach, housing commission and a prison falling apart’. But locals are having none of it.
News
Mirvac to bring partner into $2bn Harbourside revamp
Big institutions are vying for the project, billed as the last piece of the Darling Harbour puzzle.
News
Property developer Rafi Assouline puts Bondi Beach apartment block up for August 24 auction
A property developer has put a block of flats up for auction at a prominent Bondi Beach site, where a one-bedder rents out for $1000 a week — up 33 per cent in a year.
News
Former Western Bulldogs’ star Jose Romero making $15m Essendon punt with hotel sale
Former AFL player turned property developer Jose Romero is selling an Essendon apartment hotel with a price tag in the vicinity of $15m.
7 articles found
Viewing 1 - 7
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.