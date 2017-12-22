Developer rides into Flemington Racecourse

Buyers will have prime position at Pace’s new development on land at Flemington Racecourse in spring. Picture: Getty Images.

More than 10,000sqm of land at Flemington Racecourse will be developed into apartments after being sold off by the Victoria Racing Club (VRC).

Construction of 300 dwellings up to 15 storeys high is allowed at the site, located between the top of the main straight — known as ‘Straight Six’ — and Quest Apartments.

Melbourne-based Pace Development Group nosed out the competition to secure the deal for the prime 10,600sqm of land at 550 Epsom Rd.

The project’s design will be unveiled in 2018, with the first apartments expected to hit the market late next year.

VRC chairman Amanda Elliott says the company’s submission was successful based on its long history of development in the city, innovative proposal and community focus.

“Pace and the VRC have agreed to collaborate throughout the design process to ensure the development recognises the significance of its location and complements the extensive grounds and gardens at Flemington,” she says.

A spokesperson for the VRC says the land sale will not affect plans for future development of racing facilities, which could include a second track.

Pace managing director Shane Wilkinson says the project will provide buyers an opportunity to live right beside “one of Melbourne’s most celebrated sporting arenas.”

“The uniqueness of the site presents Pace with an opportunity to deliver an architectural response unlike any other apartment building in Melbourne,” he says.

“The entire Pace team take very seriously the responsibility we have to honour the land’s racing heritage and are very proud to collaborate with the VRC to bring a new icon to the local Flemington community.”

A planning amendment granted earlier this year also allowed for development of a parcel of land between Leonard Cres and the racecourse, known as Flemington Hill, but the VRC has decided to retain this land.

Pace’s other developments include ‘The Icon’ at 6 St Kilda Rd, St Kilda, ‘Nautica’ at 86-88 Beach Rd, Sandringham, and ‘Pace of Collingwood’ at 75 Wellington St.