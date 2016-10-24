Inside the new home of the Melbourne Cup

Forget fashions on the field, there’ll soon be a new silhouette to watch trackside.

This year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival will be the last time racegoers experience the races from the Members’ Old Grandstand, with construction of the new $128 million Club Stand set to transform Flemington.

Building giant Multiplex will kick off construction right after this year’s four-day racing event, with doors set to open in time for the 2018 Melbourne Cup.

Designed by Bates Smart – the award-winning architects behind Federation Square and the Royal Children’s Hospital – the new venue will replace the existing Members’ Old Grandstand after almost a century. It aims to cement Melbourne’s status as a world-class racing facility.

“The Club Stand is designed to amplify the flamboyant heritage of Flemington, and become an iconic feature of Flemington’s future,” says Kristen Whittle, director at Bates Smart.

Rising above the field, the stand will provide 360-degree views of the track, with an external walkway wrapping around its entire boundary.

The design mimics elements of nature and will feature petal shapes and a rooftop garden that will offer members exclusive views from on high.

“The shape and form of the Club Stand draws from the rich garden context of Flemington, which has always framed the spectacle of horse racing in this historic location,” Whittle says.

The structure will inhabit almost the same footprint as the existing stand, but at almost double its capacity.

Inside, the luxury will continue at full throttle, with more bars and restaurants on offer than ever before.

CEO Simon Love says the VRC is proud to be working with a number of partners to bring the Club Stand to life, marking the next step in the club’s renewal plans for the racecourse.

“The new Club Stand is a celebration of the history, character and joy of Flemington Racecourse and our hallmark event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival,” Love says.

“The world-class facility has been designed to provide an unrivalled event experience. Guests will be entertained and can enjoy an incredible variety of restaurants and bars across five levels, including a rooftop garden that boasts outstanding views of the famous track and Melbourne’s city skyline.”