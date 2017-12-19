No horsing around as council buys equestrian facility

The stadium was opened 30 years ago by equestrian Olympic gold medallist Captain Mark Phillips.

The Hills Shire Council has paid a record $17.6 million for one of Australia’s largest equestrian facilities, located on prime land in Sydney’s northwest.

The 10ha estate known as `Horseworld’ comprises of a 2000-seat stadium and was opened by Captain Mark Phillips, the former husband of Princess Anne and equestrian Olympic gold medallist, almost 30 years ago.

The venue which was used for training The Man From Snowy River production, Spanish Dancing Horses and El Caballo Blanco, is part of a strategic land acquisition.

The property located at 191 Maguires Rd, Maraylya, it is located adjacent to both The Gables and The Hills of Carmel housing developments in the Box Hill growth precinct.

“Box Hill is booming,’’ Dr Michelle Byrne, mayor of The Hills Shire says.

“We expect another 30,000 residents to live within the Box Hill precinct by 2036.

“And as more people move into the area, we know there will be more pressure on our local parks, community facilities, sporting grounds, local amenities and roads.’’

According to CoreLogic RP Data, the sale is a new record for the semirural suburb. It beat the previous record of $13.06 million paid for neighbouring 12.65ha property at 151 Maguires Rd in September 2015.

The Horseworld sale includes one detached single storey building and a 7,500 sqm indoor arena, which has hosted regular show jumping, equestrian, rodeo and bull-riding events.

Two equestrian events booked for January and February will go ahead as planned.

Council has investigated opportunities for the site including the use of the indoor stadium and surrounding areas as sporting fields.

Deputy Mayor of The Hills Shire, Councillor Robyn Preston says the property purchase is a fantastic opportunity for The Hills Shire community.

“The timing of the property coming to market was a golden moment for Council to secure land in a key strategic location that has been identified as important to realising the community’s vision for the future of the Box Hill precinct,” she says.

The property was sold by the Bruderlin family, who have owned and operated the facility since the ‘90s. They bought into the business when their teenage daughter showed a passion for showjumping.

The property was sold through expressions of interest by agent Brian McMillan of Sydney Country Living.

