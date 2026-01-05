Bunnings becomes vital hub for Australians ditching housing market for caravans

Most Australians don’t need an excuse to visit their local Bunnings, especially over the summer holidays.

But for a growing number of Aussies grappling with record-high property prices, the hardware giant is becoming more than just a place for DIY supplies – it’s a vital pit stop for their new, mobile homes.

One caravanning couple has just uncovered a clever new feature at Bunnings that perfectly illustrates this seismic shift in Australia’s housing landscape.

Sharon Duiker and her husband Peter Korhonen, who’ve spent the past four years traversing the country in their caravan, stumbled upon a game-changing amenity while visiting family on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

Outside their local Bunnings, a vending machine offers 24-hour access to both fresh drinking water and bags of ice, with products ranging between $4 and $8.

“We’ve seen water fill stations or ice fill stations, but not both in one,” Sharon told Yahoo News, adding, “I think it’s a great idea”.

The couple, who document their adventures on their blog Korker Adventures, immediately recognised the significance for the burgeoning caravan community.

“This is handy for many campers who need bottled water or ice and particularly handy if placement is nationwide,” Sharon noted.

Their followers wholeheartedly agreed, calling for more stores to adopt the feature.

Bunnings, it seems, is keenly aware of this growing demographic.

The retail giant continues to cater to camping and caravanning enthusiasts, rolling out new products designed to simplify outdoor living as summer heats up.

Sharon believes the filtered water machine is particularly “handy” for those who purchase reusable water containers in-store, allowing them to fill up on site.

“Many travelling pet owners seek filtered water for their pets, to avoid tummy upsets, so this will appeal to them too,” she added.

The great Australian caravan dream

But this isn’t just about convenience for holiday-makers.

The humble caravan is rapidly moving from the holiday park into the heart of Australia’s housing conversation.

With over 900,000 registered caravans and motorhomes already on Australian roads – a number set to soar – these wheeled homes are emerging as a popular alternative to traditional properties.

PropTrack data shows the median house value is now nudging a million dollars ($935,000) as of September, while a typical unit commands almost $700,000.

In stark contrast, some homes on wheels can still be snapped up for under $60,000.

Gen Z leads the charge

A Money.com.au survey underscores this trend, finding that a staggering 21 per cent of homeowners would consider downsizing into a caravan if expenses continue to rise.

Another 13 per cent expressed a willingness to swap bricks and mortar for a permanent life on the road.

The generational breakdown is telling, with Gen Z leading the charge, followed by Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, all increasingly eyeing a mobile existence.

Fi Ahlstrom, Finance Expert at Money.com.au, explains the driving force behind this phenomenon.

“With housing so expensive, especially in our capital cities, people are looking at options once seen as just for holidays, like living in a caravan,” she says.

“For some it’s a short-term fix while the cost of living is so high and for others it could become permanent. And with no real relief on the cost-of-living front, we’re likely to see this trend grow.”

Ahlstrom acknowledges the practicalities: “It’s worth keeping in mind that caravans still come with costs like site fees, utilities, maintenance, registration and insurance, but for many they can still work out far cheaper than traditional rent or a mortgage.”

As Australians increasingly weigh up the dream of home ownership against the harsh realities of the property market, the sight of a caravan pulling into a Bunnings car park might just be a glimpse into the future of affordable living.

The hardware giant, it seems, is inadvertently becoming a cornerstone for a new generation of homeowners – those who prefer their ‘backyard’ to be wherever the road takes them.