Developer installs supermarket to attract Brisbane buyers

An artist’s impression of of Pradella’s $175 million mixed-use West End precinct, Montague Markets and Residences.

A Queensland developer is hoping a ground-floor supermarket will enhance the appeal of its latest inner Brisbane apartment project in West End.

The $175 million Montague Markets and Residences will be Pradella’s 14th project within its masterplanned Riverside West End community, which already houses 3000 people.

The first stage will see 90 apartments built in an eight-storey building atop a large retail precinct anchored by a Woolworths supermarket, next to a landscaped public plaza.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

A 292-bay underground car park and bicycle storage facility are planned, with a second seven-storey building to include another 91 apartments.

Pradella director Kim Pradella says Montague Markets will provide shopping, dining and leisure for the rapidly growing riverfront region.

“Montague Markets will be an excellent fit for West End with a market-style ambience that extends the suburb’s thriving foodie culture closer to the river,” Pradella says.

“It will also introduce the region’s laneway culture to the precinct by extending Tondara Lane for community pop-up spaces and a 200sqm public art piece.”

Pradella project director Brett Lentz says the design is similar to that of the Gasworks development at Newstead, in Brisbane’s inner north.

“It’s been in the pipeline that we would provide a convenience shopping, lifestyle and services component that’s much needed, not just for our project but for the bigger precinct,” Mr Lentz said.

Construction is expected to start on the retail precinct later this year before an anticipated opening in 2020.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.