Dentist sinks teeth into old Ithaca Fire Station

The former Ithaca Fire Station at 140 Enoggera Terrace, Paddington, has sold.

One of Brisbane’s most iconic buildings, the century-old former Ithaca Fire Station, has sold at auction for $1.375 million.

The heritage-listed residence — complete with an original fireman’s pole — at 140 Enoggera Terrace, Paddington, will now be home to a dental practice.

Vendor John Summerhayes bought the property for a “bargain” in 1996 when it was a derelict building and spent the past two decades breathing new life into the property.

The 81-year-old converted the upstairs area into a three-bedroom home and leased out the lower level for commercial use.

He was reluctant to sell his labour of love, but hasn’t moved very far — downsizing to an apartment next door.

Perched on one of the city’s highest points, the commanding residence was built in 1918 and retains some of the original fire station features.

Due to its heritage listing, the fire doors can never be changed.

Firefighters’ lockers and the solid timber fire pole — despite being half its original size — are constant reminders from the building’s former life.

Marketing agent Max Hadgelias of Ray White Paddington says the property attracted five registered bidders at auction and inquiries from local investors and owner-occupiers.

Mr Hadgelias said the buyer planned to live upstairs, run a home dental practice on the lower level and hold some of it as an investment.

He says the buyer had been looking for the right property in the area for the past 10 months.

The location was a major drawcard, with Enoggera Terrace boasting some of Paddington’s finest properties.

This article from the Courier Mail first appeared as “Fire sale! Burning desire behind sale of old Brisbane fire station”.