Hotel potential for historic Petersham Fire Station

The old Petersham Fire Station at 308-314 Stanmore Rd is up for sale.

It’s played host to celebrity chef Manu Feildel, been nominated for the Marrickville Medal and was nearly sold to YouTube.

Now, the historic Petersham Fire Station could be yours.

Built in circa 1886 at 308-314 Stanmore Rd, it was the first fire station constructed for the Metropolitan Fire Brigade in NSW and held the distinction of being the oldest continually operating fire station in the state, until its closure in 1991.

The property has undergone several updates over the years, with an extension added in 1914 to provide its current facade. After its decommissioning in the 90s, it was used as a box manufacturing plant and storage facility.

Already brimming with potential, the addition of approved DA plans to convert the existing structure into a 13-room boutique hotel adds to the property’s uses.

Owner Scott Feneck bought the property in 2006 and has sunk years of work into giving it the distinctive look seen today.

The unique nature and history of the property was what drew Feneck in, and he jumped at the chance to buy his own fire station.

“The agent said to me how would you like to live in a fire station and I just couldn’t believe it,” he says.

“A lot of fun has been had there and I really love it to bits.” A fantastic example of Edwardian architecture, Feneck said he has enhanced the period features to give it a modern twist while still respecting its history.

“It has a great feeling and aura about it,” he says. “It’s a landmark building and I really wanted to maintain that.”

The property is currently being used as a residential headquarters and has a swimming pool, commercial grade kitchen and wet bar. The old fire engine loading dock provides garaging for up to six cars, while the roof deck has panoramic views.

Listing agent David Giezekamp of Callagher Estate Agents describes being involved with the sale as a highlight of his career, and was interested to see what the eventual buyers decided to do. “There is a real smorgasbord of people who might find it workable,” he says.

“It doesn’t get boring going through it — it’s a landmark property that won’t be seen on the market again for a long time.”

Giezekamp is currently taking expressions of interest, which close on March 1.

This article from the Inner West Courier first appeared as “Former Petersham Fire Station hits the market”.