Historic fire station a relic to remember

A quaint fire station with one of the most intriguing histories of any emergency services building in Australia is on the market.

The station at Yeronga, in Brisbane’s south-west, has been listed for sale for the first time in more than 15 years, however its story dates back far longer than that.

The two-storey, 280sqm station was built in 1934 and was one of the earliest buildings from Queensland architects Conrad and Gargett, who designed Brisbane’s Old Government House and Customs House.

But it was during World War II that the property came into its own, when more than 1000 United States and Dutch soldiers camped in Yeronga Memorial Park, directly behind the station.

An effigy of Adolf Hitler reportedly hung from the station’s awning.

The station remained an active firefighting base, complete with a classic fire pole manhole between the first floor and ground floors, until 1974, when it was handed over to the State Emergency Service.

The current private owners bought the property in 2001 and are selling it through Ray White Industrial Milton’s Aron Burtenshaw and Matt Wray.

Burtenshaw says the building has the potential for a number of different uses.

“Currently zoned emergency services, the 280sqm two-level building on a 1062 sqm block could be used as an office or residence, or enhanced with additional development (subject to council approval),” he says.

“An office approval was granted in 2001 but was never finalised. We have already had strong interest from a range of buyers including doctors and art businesses seeking a live and work option.”

“This property represents an incredible purchase opportunity for the astute buyer to secure a piece of Brisbane’s rich cultural history.”

Wray says the fire station offers a glimpse of a bygone era.

“This includes an original fire pole manhole and working counter-levered garage doors, which open into an engine room which has been preserved in its original state,” he says.

The fire station will be auctioned onsite on Wednesday, December 7.