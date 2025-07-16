Kmart trials robot click and collect service at two Australian stores

Experimental technology being tested in just two Kmart stores across Australia is wowing local shoppers, with hopes it will eventually be rolled out nationally.

The tech aims to streamline the ‘click and collect’ process so customers looking to get in and get out of stores when collecting their goods can actually do just that.

Any veteran Kmart customer can describe the pain of shopping online for convenience only to get stuck in line at the service counter waiting for staff to retrieve their order.

Often times it would simply have been faster to grab the item from the shelf and go through the traditional checkout process.

MORE: Temu, Shein busted: Kmart drops major plan

Well, customers at Eastland in Victoria and Mount Gravatt in Queensland are getting a glimpse into the future after Kmart rolled out an automated system that uses robots to bring your items to you.

TikTok user Samantha Bailey documented her experience at the Mount Gravatt store and described the experience as a game changer.

“Honestly, the waiting time is the biggest pain point of click and collect,” Ms Bailey told Yahoo.

“You place your order, roll up to the store, and then you’re stuck waiting in a queue or pacing around wondering if your items are ready.

MORE: Temu showdown: Kmart Aus’ huge change

“It kills the convenience vibe entirely and makes it feel like a chore instead of a crowd-free win.”

“For anyone busy, hates waiting, or just wants to get in and out without fuss, it’s a total game changer.”

Ms bailey’s video shows her entering the last four digits of her phone number into a machine outside the front of her Kmart store.

A tray pops up from the floor in front of Ms Bailey before a small robot can be seen returning back to its base to await the next click and collect customer.

Ms Bailey said the entire process took about 30 seconds.

Ms Bailey’s video amassed 270,000 views in just two days, with viewers also sharing their excitement at the prospect of getting access to the technology at their own Kmart stores.

“I’d honestly take this over having to wait in line at the service desk, I swear my local Kmart always has the longest line and there’s only ever one person working the desk,” Kiara said.

“If this comes to our local I’m gonna click and collect EVERYTHING,” Kimberley McDougall said.

“I want to do this just to see the robot coming with my $5 shirt and candle,” Maria Marie said.

Kmart has not revealed plans to utilise the technology more widely just yet but if the customer response is anything to go by – Aussie shoppers are keen to have a go.