Crack open the bottom floor of Collingwood’s Yorkshire Brewery tower

A property at the base of Collingwood’s historic Yorkshire Brewery tower is for sale.

Buyers have the opportunity to tap into Collingwood’s landmark Yorkshire Brewery tower — once the tallest building in Melbourne.

A chic industrial space at the base of the 1870s tower has hit the market with an $880,000 asking price.

Morely Commercial selling agent James Lie says buyers could turn the property at 2 Mansard Lane into a cafe, another hospitality business, an arts studio or office space, with its mixed-use zoning offering flexibility.

A second commercial space in a new building within the old brewery complex at 4 Mansard Lane is also for sale, asking $330,000, with buyers able to purchase the pair separately or together.

The brewery was established in 1858 by former builder John Wood, who initially ran it out of a timber building near the Yorkshire Hotel, which he also owned, according to the Victorian Heritage Database.

His engineer and architect son James designed the present complex in 1875 and its foundation stone was laid the following year.

The complex was highlighted by the 34m brick tower with a roof in French “Second Empire” architectural style — then Melbourne’s tallest building and the crown of Collingwood’s thriving brewing scene.

The brewery significantly won prizes for ale and porter at the Melbourne Centennial Exhibition of 1888, was bought by Carlton and United in 1909, and listed on the Victorian Heritage Register in 1990.

It was recently restored as part of a $220 million development by SMA Projects, which created 356 residences and two retail spaces on the brewery site.

Several of those apartments are also on the market, with price tags ranging from $500,000 to $990,000.

Lie says 2 Mansard Lane’s “uniqueness” and history are attracting buyers, along with its high ceilings and “industrial feel”.

The agent, who has the listings with Tom Larwill, says the property offers 65sqm of internal and 87sqm of external space, making it suited to an eatery with outdoor seating. But most buyers are eyeing it as office space.

No. 4 is 33sqm internally, and both are being offered with vacant possession.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Yorkshire Brewery Collingwood: buy part of Melbourne’s ex-tallest tower”.