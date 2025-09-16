Costco take-down: Aldi change starts today

Aldi Australia is expanding its reach beyond commercial real estate as it fights against giants like Costco, Woolworths and Coles, with one big change starting today.

The German-based supermarket company operates about 600 stores across Australia after acquiring some of the most lucrative, high-foot traffic brick-and-mortar sites around the country since launching Down Under in 2001.

But in order to remain competitive, Aldi has been slowly branching into the delivery space by partnering with DoorDash to give customers access to door-to-door servicing.

Tested in a number of states, Aldi’s DoorDash service is available in NSW from this week – bringing it in line with what the company already offers in Canberra, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

Tasmania is the only state where Aldi has not invested, a decision which has divided the community based on job opportunities and accessing its goods.

Despite criticisms out of Tasmania, Aldi says it has made an ongoing commitment to growth through new stores and e-commerce.

The DoorDash expansion is part of the overall growth strategy and follows in the footsteps of rival Costco which announced the same service in February this year.

Aldi Australia’s group director Simon Padovani-Ginies said the DoorDash partnership was necessary for the company to remain competitive against other giants in the supermarket space.

“Through DoorDash, shoppers can get their hands on Aldi’s exclusive range of top-notch products at everyday low prices at the click of a button,” he said.

“We’ve responded to what our customers have been asking for.

“Whether it’s midweek essentials, forgotten ingredients, weekend top-ups, or their full haul, most customers around the country can now order their Aldi favourites online and have their haul delivered straight to their doors.”

While Costco also only joined the delivery race this year as well, established giants Woolworths and Coles have been offering their own drop-off services for years.

Unlike Woolowrths and Coles, though, Costco and Aldi usage of DoorDash allows them to expand their customer reach without the pressure of building a separate, high-cost business with logistics, staff and additional commercial investments.

DoorDash APAC vice president Simon Rossi said Aussies keen to access the new Aldi delivery service can do so through the DoorDash app.

“ALDI’s much-loved exclusive and value-driven range, combined with DoorDash’s reliable, on-demand delivery technology, means shoppers around the country don’t have to go too long between ALDI shops,” he said.

The move to increase Aldi’s online sales will allow the budget brand to keep operating its 600 stores while benefiting from high yields from transactions beyond its in-store purchases.