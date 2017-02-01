Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Costco
News
New Costco store planned for Melbourne’s west after retailer buys site
News
New Costco stores opening in Australia
Costco is set to significantly expand its presence in Australia, with three new warehouses already in the works and several hotspots being eyed for future stores.
News
Several new Costco warehouses planned across Australia
Costco plans to open several new warehouses across Australia over the next five years, with an expanded presence in Sydney a priority.
News
Costco’s neighbour among Victoria’s weekly top five commercial properties
A premium position alongside bulk supermarket giant Costco is among the opportunities generating all the buzz on the current commercial market. Here are Victoria’s five most-viewed commercial properties of the week. BUY NEXT TO COSTCO 93-97 …
News
Costco to launch online shopping in Australia
Costco is set to ramp up it’s Australian retail offering with the launch of online shopping and delivery.
News
Costco coming to Ipswich
Billionaire Lang Walker’s Walker Corporation will add a state-of-the-art aerospace facility and a Costco Australia warehouse to its 350ha Ipswich business park as part of $120 million worth of projects pledged to the area.
News
Costco readies for online onslaught
Costco’s new distribution centre will be more than just a storage facility to service its chain of outlets, it has been confirmed.
News
New IKEA, Costco on the cards near Newcastle
IKEA and Costco are a step closer to opening new stores at Boolaroo, near Newcastle.
News
Costco to open huge $77m facility in Sydney’s west
US retail giant Costco has thrown down the gauntlet to its competitors in bulk purchasing by setting up a new distribution facility in Sydney’s western suburbs that could handle online orders in future.
News
Costco to open a store a year in rapid Aussie expansion
US discount giant Costco has vowed to open at least one new store in Australia every year as it eyes a bigger slice of the retail market.
14 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 2
Prev
1
2
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.