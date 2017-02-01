Real commercial

Costco

New Costco stores opening in Australia
News
New Costco stores opening in Australia
Costco is set to significantly expand its presence in Australia, with three new warehouses already in the works and several hotspots being eyed for future stores.
Several new Costco warehouses planned across Australia
News
Several new Costco warehouses planned across Australia
Costco plans to open several new warehouses across Australia over the next five years, with an expanded presence in Sydney a priority.
Costco’s neighbour among Victoria’s weekly top five commercial properties
News
Costco’s neighbour among Victoria’s weekly top five commercial properties
A premium position alongside bulk supermarket giant Costco is among the opportunities generating all the buzz on the current commercial market. Here are Victoria’s five most-viewed commercial properties of the week. BUY NEXT TO COSTCO 93-97 …
Costco to launch online shopping in Australia
News
Costco to launch online shopping in Australia
Costco is set to ramp up it’s Australian retail offering with the launch of online shopping and delivery.
Costco coming to Ipswich
News
Costco coming to Ipswich
Billionaire Lang Walker’s Walker Corporation will add a state-of-the-art aerospace facility and a Costco Australia warehouse to its 350ha Ipswich business park as part of $120 million worth of projects pledged to the area.
Costco readies for online onslaught
News
Costco readies for online onslaught
Costco’s new distribution centre will be more than just a storage facility to service its chain of outlets, it has been confirmed.
New IKEA, Costco on the cards near Newcastle
News
New IKEA, Costco on the cards near Newcastle
IKEA and Costco are a step closer to opening new stores at Boolaroo, near Newcastle.
Costco to open huge $77m facility in Sydney’s west
News
Costco to open huge $77m facility in Sydney’s west
US retail giant Costco has thrown down the gauntlet to its competitors in bulk purchasing by setting up a new distribution facility in Sydney’s western suburbs that could handle online orders in future.
Costco to open a store a year in rapid Aussie expansion
News
Costco to open a store a year in rapid Aussie expansion
US discount giant Costco has vowed to open at least one new store in Australia every year as it eyes a bigger slice of the retail market.
14 articles foundViewing 1 - 10Page 1 of 2
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.