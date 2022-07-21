Construction of $53m Camperdown cancer hub underway

Construction has commenced on a $52m state-of-the-art cancer centre in the Western Sydney suburb of Campbelltown, due for completion in 2023.

Including amenities such as clinical trials unit, allied health services, medical oncology and radiation oncology services, the 28,00 sqm site was acquired for $77m earlier this year.

Three of the top seven Sydney areas ranked by cancer mortality are in Western Sydney, including suburbs like Campbelltown, Camden, and Wollondilly.

The development is a result of a partnership between healthcare property manager NorthWest, Campbelltown City Council, GenesisCare and Erilyan – with Vital Healthcare Property Trust funding the first stage of the healthcare precinct development.

Campbelltown Mayor Cr. George Greiss said that the population of South West Sydney was set to boom over the next 30 years as predictions forecast 500,000 residents to move into the area in the same time frame.

“The development will expand the capacity of our local health and cancer care services, building upon the great work already being done in the public sector and increasing the availability of important treatments, therapies and global clinical trials, Mr Greiss said.

“Increased local services will reduce the burden of travel on residents during what is an especially difficult and stressful time in their lives. This is a great investment for our city that will provide local high-value jobs in the heart of our city centre and ensure long-term financial returns on Council land that can be reinvested into our community.”

Campbelltown is one of Australia’s fastest growing cities and the cancer centre will cater to patients from across South West Sydney and the Southern Highlands in being able to participate in both local and global clinical trials.

NorthWest Senior Vice President Alex Belcastro said there was an increased awareness and understanding of the importance of sustainable healthcare structure.

“The Campbelltown site, a high profile site in a central location with proximity to Western Sydney University, the Campbelltown CBD and soon, the new cancer centre operated by GenesisCare, will maximise the value of the healthcare services offered to the broader community,” Mr Belcastro said.

“The world-class centre on 4,473 sqm of the site is the important first phase of the development of a state-of-the-art healthcare precinct, and we very much look forward to combining leading health services including mental health, a day surgery, and consulting rooms, to deliver this significant precinct in the coming years.”

