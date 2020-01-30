Coles and Woolworths smiling after Kaufland’s quick exit

German supermarket chain Kaufland was set to take Australia by storm.

German supermarket discounter Kaufland’s shock decision to abandon the Australian market – quitting before opening a single store, after devoting almost $500 million to the launch – is a positive for the grocery sector, with Coles and Metcash the biggest winners as they were viewed as most likely to lose market share to the foreign entrant.

JPMorgan analyst Shaun Cousins said in a note to clients that Kaufland’s exit was a surprise given the size of its investment.

He said the gap in the market that Kaufland would be filling was never obvious, and the planned rollout was widely spread.

Kaufland International acting boss Frank Schumann told German newspaper Handelsblatt that Kaufland “have always felt welcome in Australia”.

But he said the retailer sees “great growth potential” in Europe – particularly around consolidation.

JPMorgan said Kaufland’s exit was a positive for the industry as barriers to entry increased, and food inflation was more likely to persist.