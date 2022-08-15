Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

An iconic country Victorian hotel has gone up for sale with an impressive asking price.

The National Hotel in Coleraine, just over 100km northwest of Warrnambool in the Southern Grampians Shire, is for sale, with an asking price for the business of $70k.

The National Hotel is a very large, symmetrical two storey red brick building with a bar, bistro, lounge and bottle shop.

There are 14 hotel accommodation rooms and also a three bedroom owner residence.

It also comes with a large outdoor grassed area set up for functions and entertainment.

The kitchen has been recently upgraded and a new Glycol beer system installed.

The original ‘oatmeal’ tiles survive as the dado to the facade.

The main roof, clearly visible from the street, is a simple hip with eaves and is covered with terracotta tiles. This, along with the small scale of the windows, suggests a domestic quality to the architecture.

The land on which the National Hotel now stands was purchased from the Crown on April 26, 1854.

It is one of several surviving hotels from the nineteenth century but the original building, formerly called the Shamrock Hotel, was demolished and rebuilt in 1934 by the Ballarat Brewing Company.

The National Hotel is said to have been popular with commercial travellers, especially after the arrival of the railway in 1888.

There is ample carparking.

The owner is open to selling both the business and freehold should a buyer be interested.

