Buyers jump at new Ringwood mixed-use development

An eye-watering $17 million worth of sales were inked last month for Ringwood’s latest luxury development.

East End is set to bring the luxe inner-city lifestyle to Melbourne’s outer east, and there has been plenty of buyer appetite to secure a slice of the all-round offering.

The multimillion-dollar mixed-use precinct, by local developer Sunstone Projects and CHT Architects, will feature three buildings connected by a landscaped public plaza containing retail and dining spaces.

The project will also include a Marriott Hotel.

Residents will also have access to co-working spaces, a gym, cinema, library, pool and the hotel’s amenities.