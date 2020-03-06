Costco’s neighbour among Victoria’s weekly top five commercial properties

The Maroondah Highway site is next to Costco.

A premium position alongside bulk supermarket giant Costco is among the opportunities generating all the buzz on the current commercial market.

Here are Victoria’s five most-viewed commercial properties of the week.

BUY NEXT TO COSTCO

93-97 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood

Toilet paper wasn’t the only item with a rush on it at Costco in Ringwood this week.

A neighbouring property (above) has proved equally popular among commercial property buyers, with the Maroondah Highway site among the five most-viewed Victorian properties on Realcommercial.

The site is currently home to clothing retailer Rivers and gym chain Genesis, both of which are on short-term leases that will provide a strong holding income, with the potential to then develop the 7015sqm in one of the state’s strongest and fastest-growing activity centres.

Expressions of interest through Gill Property close on March 25

KEEPCUP HQ KEEPS KEEPING ON

70-76 Westgarth Street, Fitzroy

It’s hardly a shock that reusable coffee cup brand KeepCup’s former headquarters in Fitzroy features in our top five for the second week in a row.

The stunning warehouse/office conversion offers the potential for either a stunning ready-to-occupy workspace or a valuable development site of up to seven levels, courtesy of flexible mixed-use zoning in the area.

For those seeking it as a corporate headquarters you won’t find many better, with the property painstakingly fitted out by its former owners to include solar panels, a Tesla Powerwall and abundant natural light throughout the warehouse-style space.

SOUTH MELBOURNE MARKET, ANYONE?

141 Cecil Street, South Melbourne

With a modern fitout and only 50 metres from the South Melbourne market, who wouldn’t want to take a look at this Cecil St office?

The prime two-level building is positioned within view of the famous market and offers 345sqm of office space with vacant possession, meaning its yours to move into or lease out immediately.

With Commercial 1 zoning, agents Blount Osborne Walsh are also spruiking its development potential.

The property is set to be auctioned on March 26.

OPTIONS ABOUND AT ALBERT PARK TERRACE

49 Cardigan Place, Albert Park

Is this your next office, or your next home?

This gorgeous two-storey terrace in the heart of affluent Albert Park is already striking a chord, with the property previously operating as an office/retail but with the potential to be a home once again.

Spanning 180sqm of floorspace, as well as balconies and courtyard, the property is just moments from Albert Park’s retail strip and also has Commercial 1 zoning.

It goes to auction on March 26.

POSITION PERFECT IN RICHMOND

32 Wangaratta Street, Richmond

With its mixed-use zoning and 629sqm of land just moments from Swan St, Punt Rd and the MCG, this Richmond factory and upstairs office space has huge potential.

Occupied by a textile and material business downstairs, the property is due to be auctioned through Teska Carson on-site at 1pm on March 25.