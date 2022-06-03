Beachfront caravan park next to marine turtle breeding site is for sale

The Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park at Mon Repos in central Queensland is for sale. Picture: Supplied by CBRE

A beachfront caravan park next to a globally-recognised marine turtle nesting site is up for sale, amid strong demand for Queensland holiday assets.

The Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park is located on the southern boundary of the Mon Repos Conservation Park near Bundaberg and adjoins the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

The Bundaberg family that has owned the holiday park for more than 25 years has put it on the market, with redevelopment approval in place to modernise the property and provide new offerings including glamping tents.

The 5.3ha freehold land parcel has more than 300 metres of absolute frontage to the Mon Repos Beach.

CBRE Hotels associate director Hayley Manvell and director Paul Fraser, who are handling the sale of the freehold going concern interest in Turtle Sands, expect significant buyer interest amid booming demand for Queensland caravan and holiday assets.

“This is a substantial beachfront development opportunity in a truly unique location, with approvals in place which would allow investors to establish a high-quality recreational precinct,” Ms Manvell said.

“There are limited competing offerings in the region, particularly absolute beachfront property with incredible demand for accommodation in the area.”

The holiday park, located 15 minutes from Bundaberg, has been primarily catering to group bookings such as family and friends, school groups and caravan clubs in recent years.

It currently has 106 sites, including beachfront cabins, camping and caravan sites.

Under the approved development plan, the number of sites will be increased to 127.

The approval allows for beachfront and poolside cabins, beachfront caravan and camping sites, studio apartments, bunkhouses for school groups and backpackers, glamping tents and recreational facilities including a pool, beachfront lounge area and playground.

The CBRE agents said Turtle Sands’ location adjoining the conservation area and adjacent to the new Mon Repos Turtle Centre gives the park unparalleled access to a captured market next to a key year-round demand generator.

Popular ecotourism experience at Mon Repos

More than 30,000 people typically visit the Mon Repos Turtle Centre each year, although numbers were reduced during the pandemic.

The centre is one of Queensland’s premier tourist attractions and has been recognised as one of Australia’s best ecotourism experiences.

The centre previously only operated during the turtle nesting season, but opened year-round after a $22 million redevelopment that opened in late 2019 and was projected to double visitor numbers.

The Queensland government last year purchased an additional 42 hectares of land to double the size of the Mon Repos Conservation Park to 87 hectares.

Mon Repos is home to the largest concentration of nesting marine turtles on the eastern Australian mainland and the most significant loggerhead turtle rookery in the South Pacific.

As well as the endangered loggerhead turtle, a smaller population of green turtles and flatback turtles also nest at the rookery.

In addition to its conservation, research and education work, the Mon Repos Turtle Centre provides guided turtle encounters on the beach at night from November to March.

According to the centre’s website, more than 16,000 visitors joined the turtle encounters tours in the latest season when about 350 loggerhead turtles, nine flatbacks and five green turtles visited the Woongarra Coast.

Strong demand for Queensland holiday properties

The sale of Turtle Sands comes at a time of strong investor demand for Queensland caravan and holiday parks.

“We are currently fielding record enquiry for caravan and holiday parks, highlighted by our recent marketing campaign for the NRMA Agnes Waters Holiday Park,” Mr Fraser said.

“The investment fundamentals of Turtle Sands and the potential to completely modernise and reposition the property will underpin significant investor interest.”

CBRE recently sold the Agnes Waters holiday park on Queensland’s northernmost surf beach, although no details of the sale have been released. The oceanfront caravan park sits on a large 35,700sqm block.

CBRE also handled the now-closed sale campaign for the Ellis Beach Caravan Park and Oceanfront Bungalows, north of Cairns. The beachfront property was listed with approval for a resort development with 221 motel, resort and hotel rooms.

The Turtle Sands expressions of interest campaign marks the first time the holiday park, which has been operating since 1974, has been publicly offered for sale.

The CBRE agents said the property also has redevelopment potential for other uses aside from a tourist park such as residential and retirement facilities.