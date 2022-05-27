Award-winning White Hart Hotel up for grabs after 20 years of ownership

A 137-year-old pub in Victoria’s north east could be snared for $1.4m, after the owners decided to sell up after almost 20 years of ownership.

Longwood’s White Hart Hotel at 63-65 Hill St has been with owner-operators Anne and Ian Moore since they bought it in 2004 for $400,000, according to CoreLogic records.

Their children have also grown up working in the establishment, which was awarded Victoria’s Pub of the Year in 2020 by Tony Leonard of 3AW radio.

The couple are now retiring and are looking to offload both the business and the building for about $1.4m.

“The community would absolutely love to see new owners continue running it as a pub and restaurant,” Elders Real Estate Euroa agent Christine Ford said.

A spacious and functional dining room and bar can be found inside the historic pub, which was built circa 1885.

Working fireplaces reminiscent of its history are seen throughout the dining space and in the bedrooms upstairs, which Ms Ford said are “really cosy.”

The six renovated bedrooms on the top floor have been used for accommodation, but could also be suitable as living quarters, with the main room also featuring an ensuite.

Downstairs, a fully fitted commercial kitchen with a cool room and plenty of storage space sits behind the restaurant.

And at the rear of the property lies a spacious outdoor entertaining area with an open lawn scattered with picnic tables.

An undercover dining area with a fireplace can also be found in this vicinity, in addition to an outdoor stage — perfect for live music gigs and shows.

Plus, a wood-fired pizza oven is included in the sale, as is the business liquor license.

“After 20 years they’re both exhausted,” Ms Ford said of the Moore’s.

“They’re ready for the next chapter.”

She added that the pub was a “go-to destination” due to its proximity to nearby Mitchelton.

