logistics
Former Big W warehouse in Monarto sold for $21.45m
Industrial property remains in hot demand after a record year
After a record-breaking 2021, the industrial property sector is set for another bumper year as the pandemic accelerates the take up of online shopping.
NashCap looks to fine tune BlackRock tie-up with $1bn logistics play
The NashCap team is banking that big things will grow from the little properties they are buying up.
Stockland plans vast logistics precinct in Melbourne’s west
Stockland has signalled it will forge much deeper into the logistics property market and is working on a $2bn industrial precinct in Melbourne’s west.
Asian giant ESR doubles down with new Australian logistics partnerships
Asian investors are ploughing $600m into core assets around the country.
Mega deals drive the market and they’re not slowing down
Property mega deals are back. The commercial property market has come through the pandemic with wheeling and dealing back in vogue even in virtual meeting rooms. Australia’s commercial property market has more than survived the searing worst of the pandemic and close to $17bn worth of assets traded in a busy first half.
Charter Hall swoops on PFD logistics portfolio ahead of Woolworths deal
Property funds group Charter Hall has swooped on a major logistics portfolio, picking up a 25-strong warehouse network from the Smith family’s PFD Food Services, in which Woolworths is taking a controlling stake.
Stockland predicts land under-supply in growth corridors in 2025
The housing market could shift into under-supply in growth corridors around major cities in coming years, according to the country’s largest residential developer, Stockland.
Companies weigh up potential listings of property trusts on ASX
The property sector is proving a profitable ground for potential listings of new companies on the ASX, with Newmark Capital the latest to weigh up a move as it readies a potential listing of its $300 million hardware trust.
Blackstone set to launch $3.5bn Australian logistics property portfolio
The pipeline of companies lining up to float on the Australian Securities Exchange is being bolstered as US private equity giant Blackstone readies the launch of the Milestone Logistics Group.
