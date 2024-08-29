Art Deco design a nod to Southport’s history

The architect behind one of the Gold Coast’s newest hotels has given a nod to the area’s heritage with a unique art deco, coastal-influenced design.

Work on the $50m Quest Southport recently kicked off in Southport on a 1012 sqm site.

MAS Architect Studio’s leading architect Nick Symonds has taken inspiration from local buildings including Southport Town Hall, The Cecil Hotel and Granton House to design the 10-storey, 90-unit hotel, with rooftop pool.

“With Quest Southport we have perfected ‘art deco coastal’,” Mr Symonds said.

“It’s a playful modern twist on art deco design, with sweeping curves, a strong sense of symmetry, and bold geometry, that still recognises the hotel’s unique coastal location.”

The design, for global hotel chain The Ascott Limited, integrates the building into the streetscape with subtropical features.

“A planted facade integrates the natural environment with the built form of the hotel. A green podium of lush plants extends above the height of the streetscape’s existing tree line, so it all blends harmoniously,” he said.

“Looking up at the building they look more like apartments, than hotel accommodation, so it sits very comfortably in its residential environment.”

“We have created a high-quality hotel development that is truly a travellers’ oasis, for those wanting something more peaceful and calming away from the busy Southport strip,” he said.

Quest Southport offers rooftop amenities including a pool with views over Main Beach, Broadwater and the Gold Coast Hinterland as well as a lounging area.

The development is also within walking distance of Broadwater Parklands, Southport CBD, and the G-Link.

“Quest Southport broadens accommodation options in the booming Southport area and offers a hotel experience in a quiet residential area,” he said.

“We are excited to see the first sod turned and construction underway.”

Westpoint Constructions and ADCO Constructions have been appointed as builders.

The Gold Coast Bulletin revealed plans for the art deco-inspired hotel in 2022.

The site was formerly occupied by a pair of dilapidated wooden houses and it had been the subject of a previous tower pitch.