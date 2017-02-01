Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Southport
News
QLD top 5: Prime vacant Southport building strikes a chord
News
Channel 7’s Maroochydore HQ among top Queensland properties
Investors can’t get enough of Queensland offices in the current market, with the asset class occupying four of the state’s top five listings on Realcommercial last week.
News
Owner liquidation sees Southport office lead most-viewed listings
Investors are still in the market for offices and retail on both the sale and leasing markets, with both featuring heavily amongst Realcommercial’s most-viewed listings of the week. A Queensland office building seeking a quick …
News
Pet food, chocolate magnate buys Southport car yard
Tony Quinn, who was naive to Australian ways when he arrived from Scotland but went on to make a couple of fortunes, has had a wee dabble on some Southport property.
News
$550m project unveiled for ex-Gold Coast Hospital site
A new $550 million development planned for Southport promises to breathe new life into the northern end of the Gold Coast after years of playing second fiddle to Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise.
News
Gold Coast’s last large-scale industrial site snapped up
Macquarie-backed industrial developer LOGOS has snapped up the last large-scale industrial site on the northern Gold Coast.
News
AMP grabs Gold Coast’s Brickworks Centre in $137.5m mall buy
AMP Capital’s unlisted Wholesale Property Fund has acquired a Gold Coast lifestyle shopping centre for $137.5 million in a move that will increase the fund’s retail weighting to almost 40%. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Celeb chef Matt Moran to open at Southpoint
Anthony John Group’s $600 million Southpoint development in Brisbane has completed another milestone with the opening of its retail and dining complex. Anchor tenant Woolworths opened last week in the 5000sqm Grey Street retail precinct …
8 articles found
Viewing 1 - 8
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.