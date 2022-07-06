34-storey skyscraper in South-West Sydney receives approval

For the first time in the south-west suburb of Liverpool, a new commercial project will be built to capitalise on the future growth of the broader Western Sydney area.

The catch?

At 34-storeys tall, Sydney-based developers Fyve have unveiled plans to build the tallest DA-approved skyscraper in the area.

Known as The Liverpool, the skyscraper will be in a central location minutes away from Westfield Liverpool, Liverpool Hospital, Western Sydney University, University of Wollongong, Liverpool TAFE, and Liverpool Railway Station.

The project will include 193 apartments, a 93-room hotel, 6,500 sqm of commercial space, and a range of ground-floor retail tenancies.

It will likely begin construction in the next few months, with the current expected completion date being August 2024.

Fyrve founder and managing director Amen Zoabi said the project will establish a new benchmark for mixed-use residential projects in the south-west Sydney region.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this project to market, and we’re very much looking forward to delivering The Liverpool as an unparalleled example of design and lifestyle excellence in south-west Sydney,” Mr Zoabi said.

“The Liverpool by Fyve is unlike other developments, due to its mix of high-quality residential, boutique hotel accommodation, premium commercial and unique food and beverage-oriented retail space – with this kind of product mix unheard of in this area.”

Mr Zoabi pointed to the development of the new Western Sydney Aerotropolis as proof that the city of Liverpool would be future-proof – as the airport would generate ‘tens of thousands of jobs in the region.’

A wide range of buyers are expected to indicate their interest in the Liverpool property – including owner-occupiers, investors, local healthcare and education workers, local families, and first home buyers.

“For homebuyers at The Liverpool by Fyve, this means their purchases will be underpinned by sound economic fundamentals that will make their apartments a successful long-term investment,” Mr Zoabi said.

“We know our purchasers will appreciate the amenity and quality on offer, and we can’t wait to create this vibrant new community for them.”

MORE:

Huge interest in $14m-plus luxury country manor

Jennifer Hawkins buys $6m home, plans to knockdown

11 bidders fight for home needing 1m reno