Yarra Valley: Estate founded by doctor who delivered baby Olivia Newton-John on the market

Alesha Capone | 02 SEPTEMBER 2022
770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - FOR HERALD SUN REAL ESTate

The late Dr Richard Gutch and his wife Verna established a winery at 770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville, including a house. Dr Gutch delivered the late superstar Olivia Newton-John into the world when he was working in England.

When the doctor who delivered an infant Olivia Newton-John met famous Australian wine writer and critic James Halliday, the idea for a future award-winning winery was born.

The Yarra Valley winery and homestead, previously owned by the late Dr Richard Gutch OAM and wife Verna, is on the market for the first time in 40 years.

Richard and Verna’s daughter, Penny Gutch, now manages Gracedale Hills Estate and its Hill Paddock Winery along with husband Chris.

With her 60th birthday approaching in 2023, Ms Gutch said she had decided to sell.

Ms Gutch’s father, who served as a GP in Carlton and Clifton Hill, also spent time working overseas.

As doctor to Newton-John’s mother Irene, Richard brought her daughter and future superstar Olivia into the world on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, England.

Years later, Richard and Verna purchased their 36.82ha property at 770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville, with the intention of retiring.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

The winery was established at the suggestion of wine writer and critic James Halliday.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

Rolling hills covered in vines.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

Local winemaker Mac Forbes leases the winery under a 10-year agreement to produce the Gracedale Hills “Hill Paddock” wines and his own.

They bought the estate from Newell Cowan, who established the neighbouring Eyton on Yarra and Rochford Wines.

When Richard sat next to James Halliday at Eyton’s opening in 1996, Halliday advised him to plant vines on the estate.

“Because of the northeastern slope, James Halliday said: ‘You’ll never get a frost,’ and we never have,” Ms Gutch said.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

An aerial view of the property.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

The house boasts stunning views.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

The winery with modern gravity-fed utilities and an underground barrel hall.

Hill Paddock Winery produced its first wine under the Gracedale Hills label in 2003 and went on release 100 cases of shiraz, chardonnay and rose per year until Covid hit.

The estate won the McWilliams Inaugural Grower of the Year Award for 2004.

Nowadays, well-known Yarra Valley winemaker Mac Forbes leases the winery under a 10-year agreement to produce the Gracedale Hills “Hill Paddock” wines and his own.

Ms Gutch said the property’s new owner could choose to be involved in the winery or simply let it operate under the lease.

About half of the estate is separately leased to local farmers for animal grazing.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

The winery’s name comes from being located in the Gracedale parish and its hills.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

Floor-to-ceiling windows take in the Mt St Leonard and The Great Dividing Range.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

Green and peaceful.

The estate’s three-bedroom house offers 360 degree views including Mt St Leonard and The Great Dividing Range, which Ms Gutch described as “absolutely superb”.

Her father wrote his memoirs, titled Plucked from the Memory, not long after purchasing Gracedale Hills.

In 1989, Richard was a founding director of the National Asthma Campaign (now National Asthma Council).

Richard and Verna established a scholarship at the University of Melbourne’s Ormond College, for students who live in rural or regional Australia.

Olivia Newton-John’s father Brinley worked as a professor of German and Ormond College’s master.

770 Healesville Koo Wee Rup Rd, Healesville - for herald sun, real estate

One of two bathrooms in the home.

Do Something Near You

Olivia Newton-John supported many charitable causes including the Do Something Near You and The One Tree per Child scheme. Picture: Nathan Edwards.

Philip Webb Real Estate agent Trevor Lavigne said he had received local, interstate and international inquiries about Gracedale Hills Estate.

Mr Lavigne said the property could be potentially be used as an Airbnb or developed further, pending council approval.

The estate is for sale with a $5.3m-$5.8m asking price. Private inspections only.

