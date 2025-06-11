MCC boss David Jones’ secret $2m Ferrari mancave up for grabs

A secret Melbourne warehouse stuffed with classic Ferraris, a century-old ‘6-666’ number plate and decades of personal memorabilia is about to hit the market.

Tucked away on Green St, Cremorne the 290sq m property belonged to the late David Jones — former Melbourne Cricket Club president, Tattersall’s chairman and one of Victoria’s most decorated civic figures.

Now, following his death in February this year, the warehouse is going to auction, but what’s inside has already stopped buyers in their tracks.

The industrial building was Mr Jones’ private man cave and museum.

Inside? A 1972 Ferrari Dino GT, a 1955 MG Roadster, and the infamous 1913 ‘6-666’ number plate.

But that’s just the beginning.

Photos from Formula 1 circuits, rare car parts, and decades of hand-picked memorabilia line the walls in what’s been described as part gallery, part man cave, and part shrine to automotive obsession.

Colliers Melbourne director Ben Baines, who first visited the space with Mr Jones himself, said the passion was unmistakeable.

“It definitely wows you, not just the quantity, but the quality,” Mr Baines said.

“David was pointing things out with such enthusiasm. The stories, the history, it was incredible.”

While the luxury collectibles will be sold separately via Doningtons, the warehouse itself is tipped to fetch north of $2m.

And Mr Baines said buyers are already circling.

“We’ve had strong interest, mostly locals, some within 5km, looking to do something similar,” he said.

“Either use it to store cars, art, or convert it into a creative office space. These kinds of warehouses just don’t come up in Cremorne.”

The Colliers Melbourne director who has worked in the suburb for over 15 years, said it was one of the most distinctive listings he’d ever handled.

“It’s not your typical man cave, no bar or pool table. It’s more like a hybrid art gallery with a personal legacy running through every piece, Mr Baines said.

Cremorne is one of Melbourne’s most tightly held commercial markets.

And with freehold warehouse stock under 400sq m in extreme short supply, Baines expects demand to be fierce.

“The broader commercial market is also showing some green shoots,” he added.

“We’re seeing more interstate and overseas interest again, but this one’s definitely struck a chord with locals.”

Mr Jones, who held titles including Officer of the order of Australia (AO) was a quiet powerhouse in Melbourne’s sporting and philanthropic circles and now, so is the space he left behind.

116 Green St, will go to auction on-site at 12:30pm on Thursday, July 3.

