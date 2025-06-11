Treasure trove: Quirky property built from thousands of bottles hits the market

A quirky, one of a kind property made from more than from 13,000 bottles in Kinglake, Victoria has hit the market for the first time in more than three decades.

Formerly a museum and Devonshire tea venue known as the House of Bottles, 8 Parkland Road sits on a 2200sqm site, that is also home to a windmill – also constructed from 5000 bottles – an array of rare memorabilia, as well as a four bedroom home and a tearoom.

Sales agent Megan Tiberi from Noble Knight Real Estate said the listing was something of a local icon and has garnered plenty of interest, with many relaying stories of their childhood visiting the museum.

“The house is made out of bottles and water – it’s a pretty incredible structure,” she said of the self-built museum.

“Obviously, he [the owner] just collected lots and lots of bottles. It’s not just bottles. There’s interesting rocks and there’s interesting little clocks and shoes, and just an array of things that are just really interesting to look at.”

The house was completed in 1969, and the adjacent windmill in 1972.

Ms Tiberi said interest in the property has been good, and with its $680,000-$730,000 asking price it could even suit a first home-buyer.

“Alternatively, on a commercial standpoint, there’s plenty of opportunity,” she said.

“I’ve had people look at it to be an art studio and to do artist workshops in the cafe there. I’ve also had people suggest the idea of running it like an Airbnb type of situation.”

Located close to Kinglake National Park, the museum showcases an array of old bottles, rocks, minerals, fossils, gemstones and memorabilia.

According to a Whittlesea Historical Society social media post, the builders of the house, were a Mr and Mrs Josef Eijkenboom who built it in 1969 with their son John.

Ms Tiberi said apart from value for money the property offers, owning half an acre in Kinglake near a reserve was a rare opportunity.

“There’s been a lot of interest … each person that I’ve taken through all has a different idea of what it could be,” she said.

“I guess it’s got a lot of potential for all different types of business ventures.”