Art Deco Hobart city building sale a ‘rare opportunity’
City gyms flex their muscle post-pandemic
As office workers mark their return to working in the CBDs, gyms and wellness operators are capitalising on the opportunity to re-establish their businesses post-pandemic.
Iconic City Gym frequented by Hugh Jackman, The Rock and Arnold Schwarzenegger for sale
Own a piece of fitness history with a famous Sydney gym that has hosted Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson hitting the market.
