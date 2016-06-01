Buy
Hawthorn
Former Melbourne Knights coach boots Hawthorn East property
Historic Hawthorn church and bank sell within two days
A pair of landmark Hawthorn properties dating back to the 1880s have sold within a day of each other amid mass interest in the unique offerings.
Fashion brand Lovisa eyes Hawthorn property record
The Hawthorn headquarters to fast fashion brand Lovisa is up for grabs with expectations of a $25 million price tag far removed from those of its affordable accessories.
Bright Hawthorn office sets new land rate record
A Hawthorn office complex has set a new record for land rates in the suburb after selling for $15 million at auction. Seven bidders went head to head for the building at 1 Oxley Rd, …
Top 5: Plibersek’s former office our most-viewed property
Politicians’ former offices, stunning converted churches and trendy inner-city Sydney bars were among the most-viewed properties sold and leased through realcommercial.com.au over the last week. Check them out here. Top 5 SOLD commercial properties 1. 2/142-152 …
Space opens up in Melbourne’s top 10 retail strips
Space is opening up along Melbourne’s top 10 inner-city and suburban retail strips, with all experiencing dramatic lifts in vacancy in the last 12 months. While only one of the 10 shopping hotspots was experiencing …
