Waldorf Astoria to set showcase nation’s best produce, artworks

The billionaire Forrest family hopes that its prized Waldorf Astoria hotel which Lendlease is building will become a Sydney landmark and a showcase for the best of Australia’s produce.

The hotel, the country’s first Waldorf Astoria, will probably have the country’s highest room rates when it opens next year, but the family’s Fiveight operation, which is part of their private Tattarang empire, is optimistic the public will know it for more than its exclusive suites.

The hotel broke records when it was bought in 2022 for about $575m, and now the owners say it will have a wider legacy.

Tattarang director Nicola Forrest said, ahead of the building’s topping out, it would provide a venue for the best local produce and artists.

“The new Waldorf Astoria at One Circular Quay will offer a world-class setting for local and international visitors, but its true value lies in proudly showcasing Australia’s finest produce, artists and creators with the rest of the world. For me, securing this significant development in Australian hands is an ongoing investment in our country and the best of what we have to offer,” Ms Forrest said.

Tattarang director Dr Andrew Forrest called out the hotel’s unique setting.

“With more than five million people passing through Circular Quay each year, we are proud to invest in this uniquely Australian address. The Waldorf Astoria will offer visitors a front-row seat to Sydney’s most breathtaking views, along with world-leading hospitality and a distinctly Australian experience,” he said.

Tattarang was drawn to the location as it wanted both a world-class hotel and a retail precinct which will have top cultural features, including a ballroom overlooking Sydney Harbour and the Opera House.

The up-market retail and restaurant precinct will have 11 tenancies, aiming to capitalise on the broader revamp of Circular Quay, where a series of new apartments and offices have been developed.

The 26-storey hotel and a separate apartment tower are being developed by Lendlease in partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate Asia.

Waldorf Astoria Sydney’s planned public precinct includes retail and dining.

The hotel building is shifting to a new phase, which will see a facade installed with a mix of sandstone, green walls and glass, designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates and Crone Architects. Artists are being commissioned to contribute to the hotel.

The 227-room hotel is being developed alongside Lendlease’s luxury residences, One Circular Quay, where the penthouse is tipped to break price records. The residential tower is already 77 per cent pre-sold by value.

Lendlease is fielding strong interest from empty-nesters who are chasing the Circular Quay location. The tri-level penthouse is for sale and will rival the sale of the One Sydney Harbour penthouse, which sold for $140m.

Lendlease chief executive, development Tom Mackellar said the new Waldorf Astoria Sydney would position Circular Quay as one of the world’s most desired places to live and stay.

“The transformation of this site will only elevate Sydney’s international appeal, made possible through strategic partnerships to deliver outcomes far exceeding what could be achieved alone,” he said.

Hilton head of Australasia Paul Hutton said the move would introduce one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands to Australia.

“This landmark hotel will not only redefine luxury hospitality in the region but also reinforce Hilton’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences in the most sought-after destinations,” he said.

“As we continue to expand our luxury portfolio in Australia, Waldorf Astoria Sydney will set a new benchmark for elegance, personalised service, and unforgettable stays.”

Hilton has several Waldorf Astoria properties in the region, including properties in China and Thailand, and sees the potential for luxury growth in Australia and the wider Asian region.