‘Trophy asset’: Freycinet holiday park hits the market

ALEX and Rosalie Kain are keen explorers. So when the chance came along to operate their own slice of the Tasmanian tourism industry, they jumped at it.

Prior to purchasing the BIG4 Iluka on Freycinet Holiday Park complex, the couple had been out on the road.

The Kains bought the park after spending eight months caravanning around Australia with their two young sons.

The family has owned the holiday park since 1989. But now, with retirement on the horizon, the time is right for a new owner to chart the property’s future.

The freehold going concern of BIG4 Iluka on Freycinet Holiday Park at Coles Bay is being offered for sale by private treaty through ResortBrokers’ managing director Trudy Crooks and Tasmanian agent Marissa von Stieglitz.

BIG4 Iluka on Freycinet sits on 11 pristine acres of natural bushland at the gateway to Freycinet National Park.

The holiday park is known as a family-friendly destination that boasts an 8.3 rating on Booking.com and a four-star rating on TripAdvisor.

The multi-accommodation property has 44 powered sites and 22 non-powered sites for caravans, as well as 18 stand-alone cabins and 12 strata-titled units.

In 1994, the Kains added a tavern, which was the first venue licensed to serve alcohol in Coles Bay, as well as a cafe and general store with fuel supply. Both the petrol station and liquor licensed tavern remain the only ones in Coles Bay, giving the holiday park a virtual monopoly on fuel and takeaway alcohol sales.

These additions have become mainstays for all visitors to the tiny coastal town of Coles Bay, which is the main access point for Freycinet National Park.

Ms Crooks said the property is a “genuine one-off opportunity”.

“There will never be another holiday park positioned right at the entrance of such an incredible natural wonder like Freycinet National Park,” she said.

“Whoever buys it, we expect they will keep it for a lifetime, just as the Kains have.”

Mrs Crooks said the Kains have made it their life’s work to get the park into the impeccable state it is in today.

“The combined business has returned consistent year-on-year growth, currently generating a profit of about $1.3m a year, but it has so much upside too.

“There’s potential to add glamping tents to cater to the growing trend of high-end camping experiences we’re seeing right across the country, particularly in Tasmania.

“There’s also the option to purchase two surrounding lots for an additional cost, enabling further expansion of the holiday park.

“And, of course, the holiday park benefits from belonging to BIG4, the most recognised franchise in the industry.”

Ms von Stieglitz said the Kain family’s property is a “true trophy asset in an irreplaceable location”.

“Freycinet is one of the best places in Australia and BIG4 Iluka on Freycinet is nestled under The Hazards mountain range at the gateway to it,” she said.

“For the five years prior to Covid, Coles Bay saw visitation increase by nine per cent every year, reaching 300,000 annual visitors. Now we’re on the other side of Covid, visitation is forecast to grow strongly by around 3.5 per cent a year, which is still phenomenal.

“You just can’t keep Australians from coming here.

“With the arrival of two new Spirit of Tasmania ships in the first and last quarters of 2024, visitation to Tasmania will increase exponentially.”

The property is for sale by expressions of interest.