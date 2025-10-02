Travel and Leisure Co snaps up Daylesford landmark

One of Victoria’s grandest country hotels has been swept into a billion-dollar global tourism empire, in a deal that cements Daylesford as Australia’s spa capital.

A landmark of Hepburn Springs since 1903, Hotel Bellinzona has been acquired by travel giant Travel + Leisure Co and will be rebadged as Club Wyndham Bellinzona Hepburn Springs, Daylesford.

The 122-year-old hotel was relaunched in 2020 after a multimillion-dollar makeover and has long been a retreat for Melburnians chasing mineral springs, saunas and crisp country air.

Its 43 suites feature king-sized beds, bespoke artwork and luxe bathrooms, while six executive suites also come with deep baths.

Guests enjoy an indoor pool, spa, sauna and fine dining at the hotel’s 160-seat restaurant, The Virgin Kitchen.

With six conference rooms, two private dining rooms and space for 650 guests, the property has also carved out a reputation as one of regional Victoria’s top wedding and events venues.

Travel + Leisure Co president Barry Robinson said the acquisition gave the company’s 100,000-plus vacation club members access to “the heartland of wellness in Australia”.

“Club Wyndham Bellinzona Hepburn Springs is an extraordinary addition to our portfolio – a property rich in character, elegance and connection to place,” Mr Robinson said.

Daylesford and Hepburn Springs draw an estimated 2.4 million visitors a year despite a permanent population of just 70,000.

The region’s spas, wineries and boutique shops have made it a magnet for domestic and international tourists, while the area also starred in Channel 9’s The Block this year.

The purchase brings Club Wyndham South Pacific’s portfolio to 68 resorts, with Travel + Leisure Co now overseeing more than 100 properties in Asia Pacific, more than half of them in Australia.

