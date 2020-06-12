Top 5: Townsville water park leads Queensland property market

The Barra Fun Park remains on the market.

Aussies love a theme park, and particularly when the attraction in question is on the market for $2.5 million.

Townsville’s Barra Fun Park has ridden a wave of interest to become the most viewed commercial property in the country, racking up thousands of views on realcommercial.com.au. The property at Gumlow is on the market for $2.5 million, which includes an inflatable water park with giant slides, tunnels, trampolines and catapults. There are also zorb rollers and paddle boats, a 50m Slip N Slide, a giant jumping pillow, a cafe, fully licensed bar, group BBQ facilities and approval to set up aqua golf. It also includes a seven-bedroom family home, with the current owner having built up the park on his property over many years. Here are the other Queensland commercial properties in our weekly Queensland top five.

‘SLEEP FACTORY’ A WAKING GIANT 83 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone The property includes 16 motel rooms, three two-bedroom villas and a three-bedroom manager’s residence, set on an almost 4000sqm block spread over three titles. Currently run by one person, agents say the business would suit a couple and has room for expansion.

OCCUPY OR LEASE OUT IN HELENSVALE

29 Millennium Circuit, Helensvale

Buyers are all over the opportunity to buy a Gold Coast factory with a handy holding income.

The Helensvale property, which features 1147sqm of floorspace, including three seperate office areas, is tenanted until June next year, marking it as a chance for both investors or future owner-occupiers.

Located in a major industrial and commercial precinct, the property includes 20 on-site car parks plus tilt slab construction with a container height entrance.

It will go to auction on Thursday, June 25.

SERVOS STAY IN DEMAND

4003 Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale

Service stations continue to figure prominently in investors’ plans, with a Hatton Vale property the latest to draw attention.

While last week a 7-Eleven was among the top five most-viewed properties in Queensland, this week it was a Shell between Brisbane and Toowoomba that stole the show.

The property on the Warrego Highway features a new 10-year lease to the fuel giant, plus options to 2050, and incorporates a 7474sqm site and more than 100 metres of highway frontage.

The property will be auctioned in Sydney on Tuesday, June 23.

‘MAN CAVES’ EMERGE AS KEY INVESTMENTS

Flagstone Business Centre, 3 Flagstone Drive, Burleigh Heads

With a construction completion date approaching, a precinct of industrial units at Burleigh Heads is seeing potential buyers jostling to secure the remaining lots.

Marketed as “industrial warehouses and man caves”, the properties in the Flagstone Business Centre feature factory spaces, mezzanine office levels, kitchenettes and bathrooms, along with 4.5m electric roller doors and CCTV.

Eleven of the 18 units are already sold, with a variety of sizes remaining.