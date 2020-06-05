7-Eleven, hotels and ‘man caves’ all in QLD top five

The 7-Eleven at Redbank Plains will be sold via auction.

Convenience retail remains one of the darlings of Australia’s challenged retail market, with commercial property seekers scoping a Queensland property leased to 7-Eleven in droves.

The service station at 7005 Mount Juillerat Drive, Redbank Plains is being auctioned later this month and was among the top five most-viewed Queensland properties on Realcommercial over the past week.

Leased to 7-Eleven on a brand new 12-year agreement, the property is is located next to a soon-to-be opened McDonald’s and is in one of the state’s major growth areas, with a 151% population boom expected by 2041.

But investors aren’t limiting their vision when it comes to searching for opportunities, with four asset classes featuring amongst this week’s top listings.

Here are the other properties making waves in the Sunshine State.

SOUTH GLADSTONE’S ‘SLEEP FACTORY’

83 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone

It didn’t take long for this South Gladstone motel to become the most viewed commercial property in Australia, with its cheap price tag attracting heavy interest over the past week.

Known as The Sleep Factory, the Queensland property is on the market for $1.2 million, offering a readymade business for an operator or investor.

The property includes 16 motel rooms, three two-bedroom villas and a three-bedroom manager’s residence, set on an almost 4000sqm block spread over three titles.

Currently run by one person, agents say the business would suit a couple and has room for expansion.

INDUSTRIAL UNITS SNAPPED UP AT BURLEIGH HEADS

Flagstone Business Centre, 3 Flagstone Drive, Burleigh Heads

With a construction completion date approaching, a precinct of industrial units at Burleigh Heads is seeing potential buyers jostling to secure the remaining lots.

Marketed as “industrial warehouses and man caves”, the properties in the Flagstone Business Centre feature factory spaces, mezzanine office levels, kitchenettes and bathrooms, along with 4.5m electric roller doors and CCTV.

Eleven of the 18 units are already sold, with a variety of sizes remaining.

MAJOR YATALA INDUSTRIAL FACILITY

9-13 Business Street, Yatala

Buying or leasing are both on the table at this Yatala industrial facility, which is available now and would suit a number of different users.

Spanning 8951sqm, the property features corporate style office accommodation with B-double truck access to complement a large high bay warehouse.

With industrial listings now among Australia’s most sought-after asset types, it may not last long.

READY TO BUILD AT ALBION

33 Anstey Street, Albion

Developers are circling this ready-to-go development opportunity in Brisbane’s inner north, with the property approved for 12 units and a ground floor shop.

Currently occupied by a house and a food manufacturing facility, the 597sqm site could be held as an investment but with zoning allowing for four levels, buyers are likely to pursue the opportunity to create something new.

The property is for sale by negotiation.