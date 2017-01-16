Toowoomba hotel on market after sudden closure

The Mort Estate Hotel in Toowoomba is up for sale.

A popular Toowoomba pub that closed mysteriously after its owners announced suddenly on Facebook they were shutting its doors is on the market for $1.8 million.

The Mort Estate Hotel shocked patrons when it poured its last drinks in early November, after owners Liam and Simon Janetzki announced in a Facebook post days earlier that they were exiting the venue permanently.

Now the hotel is up for sale.

Patrons expressed their disappointment when the Janetzkis posted on Tuesday, November 1, that they would shut up shop in less than a week, despite the pub hosting a Melbourne Cup party that same day.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The pub was a popular events venue and gained a following for its variety of craft beer offerings.

“We have had an amazing time over the last 2 years serving so many of you, however it is with heavy hearts that we have to tell you we are closing. This Sunday, 6th of November, is the final trading day of The Mort Estate,” the post read.

“We’re so proud to have developed great friendships with other local businesses, to have put on massive festivals and played our role in the Toowoomba community, such as Brewoomba, Man Date, Oktoberfest and First Coat,” the pair said.

The Queensland pub closed the following weekend, but wasn’t listed for sale until last week, with Ray White Commercial’s Craig Bradley marketing the property.

The hotel sits on a 2283sqm site spread over two parcels of land and includes the pub building, which was built as the Bellevue Hotel in the early 1900s.

It also comprises a beer garden, gaming room, indoor function centre and bar, a drive-through bottle shop and accommodation on the first floor.

It also has a licence for 20 gaming machines and external and undercover car parking.

The property, on the corner of 91 Mort St and 168 Bridge St is offered with vacant possession.