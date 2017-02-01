Buy
Vacant Commercial Property
Vacant commercial property news, deals and insights.
News
Administrators called in for Paddington’s Captain Cook Hotel
News
Your own Tasmanian island for less than $2m
There are plenty of islands scattered around Tasmania, but how many are on the market and available to buy right now?
News
Own your own underground art gallery and hair salon
If not for the large, rainbow-coloured boomerang announcing its location, you probably wouldn’t notice this tourist attraction in the Australian mining town of Coober Pedy.
News
Kozminsky jewellers building sets price record
The Giannarelli family has bought the heritage Kozminsky building in the Melbourne CBD for $7.6 million, as values in the city continue to soar. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Buy acclaimed WA winery, get three houses
The owners of acclaimed WA winery, Aravina Estate, have listed their sprawling property for sale to pursue other career options.
News
Nathan Tinkler’s Hunter Valley stud farm for sale
A stud farm with fully kitted out veterinary “hospital” belonging to former Queensland billionaire Nathan Tinkler has come on the market.
News
Brisbane skate arena eyesore set for development
There is hope for a rebirth of one of Brisbane’s best known eyesores in coming months, as the owner pushes ahead with plans to redevelop the former Red Hill Skate Arena.
News
Ex-servo site offers prime Sunshine Coast views
A former Sunshine Coast service station site with unobstructed beach views is on the market and promises to be hotly contested amongst developers.
News
Espy Hotel to open doors once more
Live music landmark The Espy has reportedly sold to prolific pub owners, after being closed for almost two years.
News
Kozminsky closure to ignite Bourke St retail interest
The closure of Melbourne jewellery institution Kozminsky last week after 166 years is expected to spark hot competition for its Bourke St premises.
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.