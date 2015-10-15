Three-decade wait over for Stradbroke hotel opportunity

The Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel is up for sale for the first time in 30 years

An iconic Queensland tourist drawcard is on the market, with the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel being offered for sale for the first time in 30 years.

Known locally as the “Straddie Hotel”, the hotel overlooks the waterfront at Point Lookout on North Stradbroke Island – a sand island about 30km south-east of Brisbane and a popular holiday destination.

Ray White Hotels director of investment sales Grant Bailey says there has already been a high level of interest from a broad spectrum of investors keen to capitalise on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to purchase the landmark property.

The hotel features a bistro and restaurant, bar and beer garden, a gaming room with 15 electronic gaming machines, wedding and conference facilities with seating for 130 people and a detached on-site bottle shop.

The accommodation also includes 13 hotel rooms and a manager’s residence, as well as 21 units within the Waves Stradbroke Luxury Serviced Apartments, including two that are currently owner-occupied.

Located at 158-171 East Coast Rd, Point Lookout, the hotel is being marketed via expressions of interest by Tony Bargwanna and Grant Bailey, of Ray White Hotels Australia, on behalf of North Point Holdings No.2 Pty Ltd.

Bargwanna says the hotel, which opened in 1962, was rebuilt in 2006 on the 3267sqm property.

Picking up: Signs of life in Queensland retail market

“The Straddie Hotel offers a memorable experience with its views of the Coral Sea and Moreton Island. The hotel is within walking distance to pristine beaches and natural bushland,” he says.

“Straddie offers a unique experience for both domestic and international tourists and is easily accessible from the mainland by a vehicle barge service or high speed ferries,” Bailey adds.

Bailey says the significance of Stradbroke Island is highlighted by the Queensland Government’s approval of a primary development area at Toonbah Harbour, at Cleveland on Brisbane’s bayside, which is the departure point for ferry services to the island.

“The island is renowned for its stunning beaches and activities including surfing, fishing, kayaking, four-wheel driving or walking along the stunning headline walk called the North Gorge Walk near Main Beach at Point Lookout,” he says.

North Stradbroke Island also plays host to a number of events throughout the year, including the Straddie Salute Triathlon Festival and the Island Vibe Festival.

Expressions of interest for the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel close at 4pm on Thursday, November 12.