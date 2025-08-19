The towns that inspired The Inspired Unemployed

Matt Ford and Jack Steele are the satirical duo behind The Inspired Unemployed; known for parodying Aussie culture and social media trends via their viral videos.

They swapped life as tradies in 2019 to focus on a comedy career – a lucrative move so far. Many of the skits they create were inspired by blokes they worked with on sites while living and working on the south coast of NSW.

From Kiama to Gerringong and Minnamurra, Ford and Steele spent their youth skating, surfing and hanging out with friends in these small towns where they recall everybody knows your name.

It’s where they spotted surfing legend Kelly Slater take to the waves when they were 12 years old; and where media personality Eddie McGuire once inspected a house on the Minnamurra River.

“I remember riding my bike past Eddie and being a little star struck because as kids he was big time with ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’ at the time,” recalled Jack Steele.

“I nearly fainted in the water 10 metres away from Kelly Slater when I was 12,” added Matt Ford. “He spent a bit of time up this way surfing and everyone would hang by the carparks waiting to get a photo of him.”

The Inspired Unemployed have also just launched a new travel booking platform called ‘Arrival’ – for those seeking off-the-grid and experience driven adventures. It’s all about curated itineraries far and wide across Asia and Europe – trips the guys have done themselves that put the unexpected on travel bucket lists.

What’s more, they’ve also signed to global agency IMG to help take their comedy to the UK and USA.

Steele worked as a plasterer for nine years before taking the leap of faith to do comedy full time, while Ford was doing tradie work in the 2010s keen to find an inspirational way out of the rut.

“Our comedy definitely borrowed from the tradies we used to work with as well as our dads and uncles,” says Steele.

“The Inspired Unemployed came to life on the job site and parodied those we worked with – everyone is a character on the south coast of NSW where we grew up and they don’t take themselves too seriously,” he says.

Growing up on the South Coast

Matt Ford: I grew up in Gerringong, NSW and got to know Jack Steele while at Kiama High School. It was 10 minutes south, but it represents a fun time of hanging out with friends before and after school. It was my first taste of leaving the nest and going to high school and feeling a bit more independent.

The beautiful beaches in the area are what the south coast is known for – it’s where the mountains meet the sea and lots of car advertisements are filmed here. It’s a cruisy coastal town – my earliest memories are of surfing, going to get fish and chips with mates and then go surfing again. I’d ride a bike or skateboard everywhere – it is the most beautiful place on earth.

Jack Steele: I lived in a beautiful coastal town 10 minutes north of Kiama called Minnamurra. Every weekend I’d see my parents at breakfast time and then again as it got dark. They didn’t ask questions; it was a place where you were free to roam. We’d surf, skate and play a game called Knock & Run.

The community here meant having BBQs with your neighbours was a regular occurrence. It was a wholesome childhood experience. We did whatever we could to occupy ourselves as kids. It was a sleepy town, but one where tourists loved to come for a relaxing weekend away.

Favourite Places:

Matt: I lived at Jock’s Bakery in Gerringong. It was our local. As a teen, I’d spend a lot of time going there before and after school. Jock knew everyone’s name. Liz would give us free pink donuts on occasion. I grew up on a steady diet of meat pies and sausage rolls at Jock’s.

The bakery has now been taken over by a new owner [Jason] who is all about bringing the nostalgia back to this place.

Jack: Kiama Downs Take-Away was my go-to as a kid. They’d sell a selection of lollies for as little as 20 cents. Every kid went there.

A Local Character:

Jack: There was a local guy called Phil was sat on a street corner near our house in Minnamurra. He built Paddle Pop stick clocks and would try to sell them. We’d help him out by giving him Paddle Pop sticks.

Every local knew him or had a story about him. We’d stop to sit and chat often.

What’s a Favourite Spot Now:

Matt and Jack: Jack’s Grill by Smith Street Foods in the Gerringong Hotel is a go-to. It’s the bistro attached to Cronin’s Gerringong Hotel. They have the best pub food. It hasn’t been renovated in years, but the food is what you go for a substantial feed.

You’ll also find us at the Kiama Pie Shop where they make good Bahn mi.

No longer there:

Matt: I miss the BMX bike jumps that got demolished close to where the caravan park is in Kiama. It was built by some misfits and we’d love going there as teenagers.

Jack: Some of the paddocks we used to run around in are now new housing developments in Kiama. I also remember a great sushi joint called Cactus in Kiama Downs which I loved. But the locals preferred cheap fish and chips. It broke my heart when it closed down.

Recommends now:

Matt: The Hill Bar and Kitchen in Gerringong – owned by a family friend and we always order a chicken schnitzel or parmigiana here.