The Qld pub that’s cheaper than an average house in 868 suburbs

It is cheaper to buy a pub with 12 bedrooms in North Queensland than it is to buy an average house in 868 suburbs.

The Commercial Hotel in Halifax is listed for $350,000 — less than a run-of-the-mill house in Bundaberg, Cairns North and South Townsville.

And you could buy 11 pubs for the median house price in Queensland’s most expensive suburb, Teneriffe.

On a 2331sq m block, the hotel is being sold as a vacant possession.

“Love to fish, love beer, room to move,” the listing by Explore Property Cairns agent Belinda Andersen says.

It is being marketed as a “place to call home” or a “weekender”.

It has 12 bedrooms, five bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, bar, fridges, cool room, dining area and multiple store rooms.

There is also a laundry, storage container and space to park boats, caravans and trucks.

“Just add beer,” the listing says.

