The Old Clarendon Winery in SA’s Adelaide Hills up for grabs

News
Jessica Brown | 26 AUGUST 2021

The Old Clarendon Winery at Lot 101 Miller St is for sale. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

A historic Clarendon estate that was once a popular wedding and dining destination is offering prospective buyers a chance to restore it to its former glory.

The Old Clarendon Winery at Lot 101 Miller St has been listed for sale via expressions of interest.

Spanning 2.27ha overlooking the Onkaparinga River, it includes heritage listed buildings constructed in circa 1859 that formed part of the first winery in Clarendon and 25 apartments that offer an additional income.

The historic property formed part of the first winery in Clarendon. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It needs some TLC but is otherwise in good condition. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The property has a rustic character. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Ray White Port Adelaide principal Nick Psarros, who is selling the property with Penny Papazis, said it had been owned by the same family for decades.

“They’ve had it in the family for about 40 years or so and they’re just thinking it’s time to move on,” he said.

“It’s not running as a winery anymore even though they’ve got wine stored there.”

He said many Adelaide residents had fond memories of the property.

“I’ve spoken to so many people who went there for weddings,” Mr Psarros said.

“Even I went there for lunch about 30 years ago – we loved it.”

The grand estate has a rustic character with three function or dining areas, two gardens for weddings, a terrace and additional outdoor entertainment area for dining, offices, two industrial kitchens and the winery.

The estate was once a popular wedding and dining destination. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

There is a lot to love about the property, including its stone features. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The estate also includes 25 apartments. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Furthermore, the new owner will inherit an instant income of about $255,000 per year for the lease of 24 apartments – the 25th of which is being refurbished.

Mr Psarros said the property will be sold “as is” so included all the plant and dining equipment on site, as well as vats and about 180,000L of wine.

He said plenty of prospective buyers were already showing interest in the property.

“We’ve had good interest in it, from wine makers to those who want to run a restaurant, and developers and investors,” Mr Psarros said.

“I’ve got lots of people calling and wanting to have a look at it.”

The expressions of interest campaign closes on September 27.

It spans a total of 2.27ha. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

