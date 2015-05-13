The new workspace revealed

The paint is dry, the work is done; it’s time to unveil our budget-conscious newly fitted-out workplace.

The Big Office Reveal

This week we show you how an empty and unloved 256sqm commercial space in Richmond – a gritty inner-east suburb of Melbourne – has morphed into a funky workplace for the digital marketing team at Optimising.

You may recall the goal of the fit-out was to create a functional and highly connected workplace? But no stuffy colours and boxy floor plans.

It had to reflect the slightly eccentric taste of this tech-savvy bunch of workers. And, as a small business, it was essential that it offered loads of value for money and scope to grow staff numbers.

Well, we can tell you, Directors and Co-owners James Richardson and Daniel Zuccon are thrilled with the final part-DIY product – and its price tag.

They saved by doing all the painting and furniture assembly themselves.

They moved their team into its new digs in late September last year.

Adding an element of fun was important to the Optimising team.

They cut big costs by:

Doing all the painting and office furniture assembly themselves after hours;

Saving thousands of dollars by ordering exact quantities and sizes direct from desk top and leg manufacturers;

Recruiting Zuccon’s dad – a retired builder – to oversee the construction works;

Engaging local uni student/artist Anthony Samarg to produce several internal wall murals.

There was no set budget; we were always on a budget.

The guys gave up their weekends to work on their office fit-out.

There was no “set” pre-fit-out budget but, as Richardson told us last week: “We were always on a budget, like any small business, we were wary of over-capitalising because we don’t own this building.”

Here is the final cost breakdown for the part-DIY fit-out project:

Air conditioning – $3,000

Meeting room construction – $1,000

Desk installs – $4,000

Network cabling – $2,000

Lighting installs – $2,000

Overhead projector installation – $200

Window and glass repairs – $800

High speed internet installation – $1,000

Painting (floors and roof) – $1,500

Blinds – $2,000

Custom artwork by an upcoming urban artist – $600

That adds up to a Grand Total of $18,100.

The cabinetry in the kitchenette was constructed by Zuccon’s dad.

As this story goes live, the Optimising team are putting the final decor touches on their rooftop BBQ terrace, which partly overlooks Richmond Train Station.

As the bosses prepare to toast their completed project, we ask:

What do you think was the most crucial element of your fit-out?

The new-look offices have a relaxed, warehouse feel.

No surprises here for the growing tech business. Richardson says the $3,000 spent on connectivity is an excellent investment in the future.

“It was very important to have the fastest internet connections possible but it also had to be scalable, because it’s common for our employees to have two or three devices connected per outlet,” he says.

“We did spend a lot of time weighing our options, getting quotes and working out what was the best solution for our needs as we grow in the future.”

What part of the fit-out are you most proud of?

“Kind of the whole thing, really, it had been for lease for a long time before we found it and that is because a lot of people couldn’t see what it had the potential to be,” Richardson says.

“But we could and that is the most satisfying part; seeing it all done and with its own style, which reflects who we are.

“It is all new to us – neither of us had done this kind of work before – so doing something on this scale and learning how to project manage and learning all the little bits and pieces that go into such a huge project like this … that knowledge is invaluable and I would definitely not hesitate to do it again if that’s ever needed.”