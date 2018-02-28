The infinity pool to end all infinity pools

The Brooklyn Point infinity pool will be the highest in the western hemisphere.

This infinity pool will have to be seen to be believed – once it’s completed.

The developer behind the most expensive penthouse in New York City history is going big and bold at a new residential development in Brooklyn, putting an infinity-edge pool atop the 68-storey building, some 680 feet above street level.

The pool, which will have glass walls that create the illusion that the pool has no edge, will be the main attraction at the luxury Brooklyn Point development.

At almost 100 foot higher than the renowned infinity-edge pool at Singapore’s Bay Sands Hotel, the Brooklyn Point pool will be the highest in the western hemisphere, and will offer sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline.

Designed by Matthews Nielsen Landscape Architects and to be built by Extell Development Company, the heated pool area will be open from spring to autumn will also feature landscaped gardens, sun deck and outdoor dining area.

And that’s not to mention the changerooms, showers, outdoor movie screen and stargazing observatory.

What’ll you pay for access to the infinity pool and its surrounding amenities?

Just a lazy $1.075 million for an entry-level studio apartment.