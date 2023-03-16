The iconic and city skyline-shaping towers coming in the next few years

Get set for a number of skyline-shaping towers popping up in the next few years. Picture: Supplied

The skylines of Australia’s major capitals are set to be transformed in the next few years, with construction now underway on several city-shaping towers.

From a 52-storey skyscraper in Brisbane to a record-breaking and soon-to-be iconic building in North Sydney, here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming new kids on the block.

And their bold and eye-catching designs will make an impression for decades to come.

88 Walker Street, North Sydney

North Sydney’s tallest structure, which rises a dominating 50 storeys, is set for practical completion in June.

Developed by Billbergia, 88 Walker Street features 24 floors of commercial office space above a 252-room four-star hotel, as well as ground level retail, a restaurant and a bar.

Dan Walker, Sydney North office leasing director at Colliers, said the project is five floors higher than the previous tallest building in the suburb, 1 Denison.

“We’re at about 30% pre-leased,” Mr Walker said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime quality opportunity because the building will never be built out. You’re looking directly at Sydney Harbour.”

With a typical floor plate of 566sqm, Mr Walker said smaller spaces were attracting plenty of attention in a post-Covid working landscape.

“If you’re a 1000sqm to 1200sqm tenant and you’ve got a work from home policy, and you can half your space, then it’s actually a really good size and makes really good sense,” he said.

Melbourne Quarter Tower, Melbourne

The third and final stage of the Melbourne Quarter precinct, Melbourne Quarter Tower, is located on Collins Street opposite Southern Cross Station.

“Our next-generation Melbourne Quarter development is being delivered to target the highest international standards in wellness and sustainability,” Lisa Gordon, head of commercial at Lendlease, said.

“It features a combination of highly flexible, tech-enabled workspaces, combined with Melbourne’s first elevated sky garden – a spectacular green space for office workers and visitors.”

Construction of the tower, designed by global architect Woods Bagot, began in mid-2021 and is set to be completed mid-next year.

The building will feature a retail mix spread across about 5000sqm, as well as a Wellness Hub including childcare and allied health services, and co-working spaces.

Once complete, the premium-grade tower will be home to anchor tenant, private health insurer Medibank.

The Melbourne Quarter precinct will comprise approximately 150,000sqm of commercial space for more than 14,000 employees

Meanwhile, the Sky Park – suspended above Collins Street – features green landscaping that allows visitors to soak up the sun in a wind protected environment accessed via a staircase or glass lift.

360 Queen Street, Brisbane

With a lobby soaring up to 17m in various sections, this 33-storey building is one of the first new projects in Brisbane to commence and be complete post-Covid.

Mark Curtain, Pacific head of investor leasing at CBRE, said 360 Queen Street will transform the northern end of the CBD with its impressive architectural design at the ground level.

“The Blight Rayner-designed tower features a 60m frontage to Queen Street,” Mr Curtain said.

“Queens Lane, a dedicated onsite food and beverage precinct within the development, will be important in bringing new activity and amenity to the local area.”

Construction began in April 2022, with a practical completion target of April 2025.

Waterfront Brisbane

Currently under development, Waterfront Brisbane’s north and south towers are set to soar 52 floors and 44 floors above the ground respectively.

Despite being about four years away from completion, 43% of the North Tower, or 30,655sqm, has been pre-committed.

Matt Kearney, national director of office leasing at Colliers, said pre-committed occupants include MinterEllison and Gable Lawyers.

Mr Kearney expects the South Tower will come to market in the next 12 months to 24 months.

Highlights of Waterfront Brisbane, which is owned and managed by Dexus, include 120,000sqm of premium office space, typical floorplates of 1600sqm, direct ferry terminal access, and a 6m wide river platform for running, walking, and cycling.

Victoria Cross, North Sydney

Lendlease’s new integrated station precinct, Victoria Cross, is set to become one of the most accessible business districts in Sydney.

It will see the introduction of Sydney Metro’s new Victoria Cross Station opening in 2024.

Above it will be a commercial and retail precinct, including a 42-storey commercial tower. It will accommodate up to 7000 workers across 58,000sqm of hi-tech, flexible, future-proof spaces for office.

Designed by Bates Smart, Victoria Cross Tower will offer customisable, modern, and flexible floorplates, with Harbour Bridge and CBD views from upper levels.

Lisa Gordon, head of commercial at Lendlease, said the Victoria Cross Tower and new metro station presented an exciting opportunity to reimagine this part of North Sydney.

“The 42-storey office tower will be a prime example of the future of the office and represent the latest global thinking in place creation and workplace experience, with brilliant workplace design and surrounded by a new mixed retail and dining precinct,” Ms Gordon said.

“The Metro train ride from Victoria Cross will be three minutes to Barangaroo and five minutes to Martin Place. That’s faster than walking from Circular Quay to Martin Place.”