Skyscrapers
New skyscraper granted ‘unlimited’ height
The iconic and city skyline-shaping towers coming in the next few years
The skylines of Australia’s major capitals are set to be transformed in the next few years, with construction now underway on several city-shaping towers.
Eyesore or iconic? The world’s ‘ugliest’ and most divisive buildings
These seven notoriously ‘ugly’ buildings have altered their cities — for the better or worse.
