The biggest hits for commercial property in 2020

From caravan parks to country pubs and old world farming estates, there has been healthy demand for commercial property during the coronavirus pandemic.

New data from realcommercial.com.au revealing the most-viewed listing per state in 2020 shows demand for certain property types has flourished during the health crisis.

Chief economist at REA Group Nerida Conisbee said the industrial and rural/agribusiness sectors were the big winners in 2020.

“Industrial has done well because people have been shopping more online, prompting a need for more warehouse/industrial space,” Ms Conisbee said.

“Demand in the agribusiness sector is partly lifestyle driven. There is also a lot of international interest.

“There’s a lot of demand coming from lots of different angles.”

She said while not as large as other commercial players, medical-related assets have become more popular as a result of COVID.

On the flip side, Ms Conisbee said commercial property sectors such as hotels and retail spaces have had a bumpier time over the past year.

“Hotels in some locations were quite challenged early on in the pandemic, it’s probably starting to flow through now that tourism is coming back and there’s more freedom of movement,” she said.

Here’s a look at the most popular commercial property listings in each state in 2020.

VIC: An old world country estate and agribusiness

183 Orrells Road, Cargerie

Escaping to the country never looked so regal. This prestigious 942ha country estate in Cargerie, in Western Victoria, not only boasts a historically significant four-bedroom, bluestone homestead dating back to the 1800s but the large-scale property offers a highly productive grazing and cropping agribusiness suited for ongoing farming.

The property, named Larundel, also has garaging for nine cars, a helipad with hanger, refuelling facility and airstrip. There is guest accommodation and a further two on-site residences.

Operational infrastructure includes a five-stand shearing shed and yards, silos, machinery, hay and workshop sheds together with dry storage and ancillary shedding.

The sprawling property boasts a championship tennis court and croquet lawn. What more could you ask for after a long day in the shearing shed?

The property is for sale by an international expression of interest campaign.

NSW: Brand new warehouse units

62-66 Turner Road, Smeaton Grange

These yet-to-be-completed high-clearance warehouse units situated in the heart of the Smeaton Grange Industrial Hub in south western Sydney are the perfect solution for burgeoning e-commerce businesses, or other owner occupiers and investors.

Conveniently located just minutes to major arterial road networks, the Turner Estate units include air-conditioned offices, bathroom and kitchen facilities, high-clearance roller doors, allocated on-site parking and are housed in a security-gated complex.

Construction has commenced with only four remaining units available.

QLD: Redevelopment site in holiday hotspot

2506 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

To lease or to redevelop, that is the question. The opportunities are endless at this mixed-use site in a sought-after location on the Gold Coast.

The retail-zoned property comprises of 6525sqm of land with over 3250sqm of lettable retail space. It currently houses a host of long-standing tenants. It also offers 135 unrestricted car parks with a possible car parking management option.

Adjacent to the new proposed Mermaid Beach Light Rail Station, accessibility also gets a big tick.

The property is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign, closing midnight 19 December 2020.

SA: A funky warehouse with creative potential

24 St Helena Place, Adelaide

Industrial-style venues and homes are very much on trend in the 21st Century and this chic factory offers the ultimate city pad – whether it be for living or working.

The four-storey property has oodles of redevelopment potential with 368 square metres of floor space to play with. The building has a 13-metre frontage with rear access.

The warehouse was snapped up in April after being listed for $1.195 million.

WA: A heritage-listed hotel

41 Tudhoe Street, Wagin

If you fancy yourself a publican then this heritage-listed beauty with a self-contained, four-bedroom manager’s residence in Wagin, in the Great Southern region of WA, could be just the ticket – and the price is currently reduced by $50,000.

Set on a huge block, the property includes the Mitchell Hall Hotel, car park and the residence. There is also an additional two-bedroom apartment attached to the hotel. The hotel itself houses 21 rooms for accommodation as well as a full commercial kitchen.

Happy hour will never be the same.

ACT: Five units in popular shopping strip

1 Higgins Place, Higgins

Commercial property buyers looking for an investment that requires minimal heavy lifting might have their eyes on these five units within the tightly-held Higgins Shops, in the Belconnen region of the ACT.

The separately-titled units are available individually or as a total sale. With four units already tenanted, the new owner could use the fifth for their own business needs or seek a tenant.

The estimated net rental income when all five units are tenanted is $151,043 per year.

TAS: Corner shop with combined residence

96 Albert Road, Moonah

A mixed-use dwelling with a two-bedroom residence just five kilometres from the Hobart city centre is sure to have any astute investor’s heart pounding.

Set on approximately 392sqm of land, the operating food business has a lease in place with an extension still in negotiation. It also has strong street exposure on a busy road.

The residence has private access with off-street parking at the rear.

NT: Two caravan parks

440 – 460 McMillans Road, Marrara

Life would be like a holiday every day of the year as the owner of these two caravan parks adjacent to Darwin International Airport – and that dream might have been in the mind of the buyer that snagged the properties this year.

The two caravan parks include a combined 328 powered ensuite sites. There is a manager’s residence at one of the sites and an inviting swimming pool at the other.