Most-viewed: Industrial sites, warehouses and a massage parlour tickle visitors’ fancy

This unassuming massage parlour was NSW’s second most-viewed commercial listing last week. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/sale

A fully-tenanted massage parlour near Newcastle with parking at the rear attracted clicks galore last week, securing the title as one of Australia’s most-viewed commercial listings.

The 95sqm shopfront and adjoining residential unit on the Pacific Highway at Belmont is being offered for sale for $575,000, with estimated annual income of $27,000.

In addition, a New York-esque warehouse with timber floors, exposed beams and 13m-high ceilings in the heritage-listed Cotton Mills building in Footscray attracted significant interest in Victoria.

Industrial sites and warehouse listings proved popular in last week’s commercial listings on realcommercial.com.au. In the Northern Territory seven of the top 10 fitted this category and six of the 10 most-viewed properties in South Australia were warehouses.

Most popular commercial listings across the country

Here are last week’s most-viewed commercial listings state-by-state:

NSW: Two Qantas freehold buildings

Qantas 10 Bourke Road, Mascot

Two Qantas buildings at the carrier’s headquarters near Sydney Airport were the most-viewed commercial listings in New South Wales last week.

The property at 10 Bourke Road, Mascot, is being advertised as a sub-lease opportunity, offering two freehold buildings with a recently completed fit-out comprising open plan workstations, meeting rooms and breakout areas.

The lease comes after Qantas recently announced it was considering an overhaul of its sites after the company laid off almost a third of its workforce, 8500 people, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIC: Period-style building in prestigious street

21 Beatty Avenue, Armadale

A tenanted period-style building in Armadale, currently tenanted to a retail enterprise, was Victoria’s most-viewed commercial listing last week for the second week running.

Just 200m from Toorak train station, the versatile freehold opportunity in Beatty Avenue is located in one of Melbourne’s most-loved, prestigious and sought-after suburbs.

The proposition includes 250sqm of building space on a 230sqm allotment. The retail store is on the ground floor, while an office tenant rents the first floor and rear stables.

QLD: Office complex in business precinct

Building 1, 7 Brandl Street, Eight Mile Plains

An office complex in Eight Mile Plains was Queensland’s most-viewed commercial listing again last week.

Located 15 minutes’ drive from the Brisbane CBD in the popular Brisbane Technology Park precinct, the lease includes 1260sqm of office space on the first floor and a further 631sqm on the ground floor.

About 50,000 vehicle movements a day are estimated to pass the corner site.

ACT: A spacious showroom

36 Botany Street, Phillip

A large showroom in Botany Street, Philip, which is for sale for $1.3 million, drew attention in the national capital.

The 272sqm space is tenanted to 99 Bikes on a five-year lease to 2025, with two five-year options, netting around $80,000 income a year.

SA: Factory unit with workshop

12 Fifth Street, Wingfield

All eyes were on a factory unit in the industrial suburb of Wingfield last week, which claimed the title as South Australia’s most-viewed listing.

The site includes a workshop with compressed air lines, an electric roller door and a large rear car park and lock-up yard, as well as an air-conditioned office.

The total site area is 929sqm.

TAS: High Victorian gothic-style church

73 Brisbane Street, Hobart

Hallelujah! The sale of a Hobart church won top billing in Tasmania last week.

The High Victorian Gothic-style church in Brisbane Street was designed by local architect Francis Butler and constructed using fine sandstone between 1870 and 1872.

The Hobart landmark has a tower and spire, which stands 37m high, and is currently used by the Korean Full Gospel Church. The site includes a large hall, small childcare, office and performance space with a pipe organ.

WA: A local watering hole

2 Blackwood River Drive, Balingup

Crafted from local river stone, this striking pub in Balingup, in WA’s south-west, is primed to literally rise from the ashes after a devastating fire in 2019.

The tavern, which is on the market from $498,000, needs some TLC to bring it back to its true glory.

Electrical and plumbing services have been restored to the property, but the building needs some further restoration, including to the kitchen, before it can be operational again.

NT: An island resort and fishing business

Tiwi Islands

The Melville Island Lodge and associated fishing charter business Tiwi Island Adventures has attracted widespread interest in recent weeks, retaining the title as the Top End’s most-viewed commercial listing in the past week.

Two leasehold titles – a 2640sqm lot, which includes the fishing lodge and related accommodation, and a separate 947sqm parcel – are up for sale.

Close to Kakadu National Park and the Mary River Wetlands, the property comprises the lodge and supporting infrastructure, including a manager’s residence and staff quarters, 11 operational fishing vessels and nine vehicles including a bus and petrol tanker.