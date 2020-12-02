Wannabe publicans: Australia is overrun with watering holes for sale

If you’ve ever fancied yourself a publican, happy hour may have just started.

For those partial to a flutter and a frothy, property analysts say now may be the perfect time to make the move, with a plethora of Australian watering holes currently on the market, especially in country towns.

Nerida Conisbee, chief economist at realestate.com.au, said the coronavirus pandemic had impacted heavily on hoteliers and the hospitality industry, and some vendors were seeking to offload on the back of hard times.

“Broadly, hospitality has been a big loser in terms of job losses during the pandemic, particularly in Victoria where there were prolonged lockdowns, so there may be a little bit of distress in the market for some pub owners,” Ms Conisbee said.

“In WA and Queensland, where the markets are less likely to be in distress, it could also be the fact that there is a lot of money targeting commercial property at the moment, so there may be some sellers who see now as a good opportunity to sell.”

November saw several significant pubs change hands, including the Four in Hand Hotel in Paddington, which sold for $8.25 million after it was saved from the wrecking ball by community members who rallied a petition of more than 12,000 signatures opposing a residential unit development.

The same month, one of Sydney’s most iconic pubs, the 127-year-old Green Park Hotel in Darlinghurst, called last drinks after it was purchased by St Vincent’s Hospital for a mental health and community centre.

And Justin Hemmes’ Merivale Group paid $32 million for Randwick’s Duke of Gloucester Hotel, affectionately known as the DOG.

A search of realcommercial.com.au shows a multitude of hotels and pubs for sale across the country.

Ms Conisbee said many prospective buyers and business minds favoured the seemingly romantic notion of being a publican and flirted with the prospect in online searches.

“In terms of buyer activity, we do tend to see a lot of online views for pubs because a lot of people like the idea of running their own business and they are standalone businesses,” she said. “Often they can be of a size where you can operate as a business owner as opposed to trying to run a hotel or something much larger if you don’t have the experience.

“It can be more of a lifestyle choice too, especially when you get to regional areas. If you’re looking at buying a country pub then you’re probably going to move to that area and enjoy the change of scenery.

“There’s such a range of quality when you look at pubs because you can go from having a very successful pub with a great eating area and potentially a gaming licence and a very profitable business to a very basic drinking establishment without much else on offer.”

Eight Aussie pubs on the market right now

Whether you’re looking for a rustic outback pub or bustling city watering hole, the following list of pubs for sale has got you covered.

The Broad Arrow Tavern, Kanowna, WA

Built in 1896 and long regarded as a quintessential outback pub, the Broad Arrow Tavern is a well-loved icon on the outskirts of the West Australian mining town of Kalgoorlie.

The quirky bar, which is on the road to Lake Ballard, is known for its “Broady burger” and its walls are full of humorous handwritten scrawl and messages from visitors and tourists keen to put their stamp on the historic tavern.

The pub is the only surviving landmark in the now abandoned mining town and once served as a filming location for the Australian movie Nickel Queen in 1971.

It is for sale for $480,000.

Balingup Tavern, Balingup, WA

Beautifully constructed with local river stone, this stunner is primed to literally rise from the ashes after a devastating fire in 2019.

The tavern, which is on the market from $498,000, is located in Western Australia’s loved South West tourist region between Balingup and Nannup.

Electrical and plumbing services have been restored to the property, but the building needs some further restoration, including to the kitchen, before it can be operational again.

The Elephant and Castle Hotel, Bathurst, NSW

Established in 1849, the Elephant and Castle Hotel lays claim to the title of the longest standing pub in the Bathurst region.

With the current owners, who have run the pub for the past 14 years, now eyeing off retirement, the sale of the historic hotel includes gaming facilities, a bar, bottle shop, bistro and accommodation.

Bull and Barley Inn, Cambooya, QLD

First established in 1902, the eye-catching, ornate Bull and Barley Inn is now the only pub in the quaint town of Cambooya, near Toowoomba.

Originally known as the Cambooya Railway Hotel, it was then one of three hotels in the town. It changed its name to the Bull and Barley Inn in 1978.

The pub, which has been listed for sale for $1.9 million plus stock, has a substantial following and includes a manager’s quarters, storage shed and cool room.

Tenterfield Lodge and Caravan Park, Tenterfield, NSW

Aspiring publicans seeking a tree-change, need look no further than the Tenterfield Lodge and Caravan Park on the busy route between Sydney and Brisbane.

Constructed in 1878 from bricks made on site by convicts, Tenterfield’s heritage-listed old Lodge was first known as the Temperance Hotel.

Its history includes time as a convalescent home for patients with lung disease, a ladies’ high school (with renowned Australian artist Anne Alison Greene among its alumni), a community radio station run out of two of the hotel rooms and a bakery.

The proposition includes the old Lodge with seven bedrooms and two bathrooms and adjoining freehold caravan park with 10 cabins and 28 powered sites.

It is listed with a price guide between $1.75 million and $1.8 million.

Lucindale Hotel, Lucindale, SA

Set near Naracoorte in south-east South Australia, the Lucindale Hotel was extensively renovated two years ago into a modern watering hole.

The pub, which is listed for sale for $785,000, includes five hotel rooms, gaming machines, a dining room and a two-bedroom self-contained private residence.

Lucindale hosts several annual events, which draw thousands of visitors to the town, including the South East Field Days and Lucindale Campdraft in March; and the Yakka Park Music Festival in April.

Imperial Hotel, Wee Waa, NSW

This grand old dame in New England’s agricultural township of Wee Waa is the only pub in town and could be yours for $1.9 million.

The three-storey Federation-style building is a classic hotel, with its commanding presence on a corner block and period features.

The sale includes gaming machines, a drive-through bottle shop, commercial kitchen, 200-seat function room, separate bistro and public bar. Upstairs there is accommodation comprising 23 rooms and one unit.

Wee Waa is the birthplace of Australia’s commercial cotton industry.

The Overway Hotel, Gawler South, SA

Built in 1857 this historic, double storey Georgian style hotel is seeking a new lease on life.

Originally called as the Terminus Hotel, the property is now known as the Overway Hotel encompassing 2126sqm, and is a blank canvas for its next custodians.

Downstairs, there is a large empty area that has previously been used as a reception, bar and dining space, while there are six rooms upstairs.

There are high ceilings, timber floors and two open fireplaces, as well as a large cellar and a detached stone barn, which could be used as additional entertainment or storage space.