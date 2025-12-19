Which food brands rushed to Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel

Retailers have fought hard to secure space in Melbourne’s biggest transport project, with CBD Metro Tunnel stations snapped up first and just four retail spots still available as the city’s new rail network begins to take shape.

Demand for retail tenancies across the five new stations has been fierce, with multiple national brands and a wave of smaller food operators vying to be part of what leasing agents describe as a once-in-a-generation precinct.

Colliers retail leasing senior executive Thomas Macrae, who has overseen retail leasing for the project, said competition varied by category but was consistently strong across the network.

“At the national level, you were probably looking at around half a dozen serious contenders for certain opportunities,” Mr Macrae said.

“For the smaller-format spaces, competition was even stronger, in many cases we were fielding more than a dozen offers or high-level negotiations for individual tenancies.”

Major brands including KFC, McDonald’s, Starbucks, IGA, Brunetti Oro and 7-Eleven are among those set to open across the stations, alongside a mix of local and specialty food operators.

The Metro Tunnel opened at the end of last month, operating every 20 minutes between Sunbury and East Pakenham during a soft opening period, before being fully switched on at the start of February this year.

Retail openings will follow a staggered rollout, with some stores trading during the soft launch phase and others coming online in early 2026.

Mr Macrae said the timing was driven by tenant readiness rather than strategy.

“Some operators simply needed more time to complete their fit-outs, whether that was design, approvals or construction,” he said.

“Tenants that were ready were given the opportunity to open during the soft launch, while others are lining up for the formal launch next year.”

Retail demand was strongest in the city, with Parkville Station the first precinct to reach full leasing.

Operators opening there include 7-Eleven, Sushi Sushi, KFC, McDonald’s, IGA and People’s Coffee, a mix Mr Macrae said suited the station’s proximity to the University of Melbourne and major hospitals.

“Operators understand that market immediately, they know the customer, the foot traffic patterns and what works there,” he said.

Town Hall Station has emerged as the flagship retail destination, with Starbucks, Brunetti Oro, Sushi Jiro, KFC, McDonald’s and two IGA stores servicing City Square and Swanston St, while Kyoto Matcha is also proposed.

“Town Hall is the mothership of the network,” Mr Macrae said.

“It’s the largest station, it has two separate precincts, and from a retail perspective it was a no-brainer for demand.”

At State Library Station, operators include Sharetea, Mr Ramen San and Trolley Convenience, while Anzac Station will host 7-Eleven, People’s Coffee and Dumpling Chef.

Arden Station is scheduled to welcome Café Train at a later stage.

Despite the scale of the project, only about four retail opportunities remain unleased across the entire network, with leasing now focused almost entirely on food and beverage operators.

“We’re still targeting quick grab-and-go operators, as well as strong local food businesses that bring something unique,” Mr Macrae said.

“For areas like Arden, we’ve been particularly focused on sit-down food and beverage operators, especially north-side brands.”

Beyond retail, the project is closely watched by office landlords, particularly along the St Kilda Rd corridor, who see the stations and their retail offering as a key driver of future demand.

Many tenants have committed to longer-term leases, reflecting renewed confidence in Melbourne’s retail outlook following the post-Covid reset.

“Seeing major national retailers commit to these locations builds confidence not just within the project, but across the broader market,” Mr Macrae said.

“It sends a very clear signal that retail in Melbourne is moving into a stronger phase.”

